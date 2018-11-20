Holiday shopping is in full gear with a cornucopia of Small Business Saturday events planned in the Region to encourage people to buy local.
Many of the programs scheduled for Nov. 24 are taking place in downtowns across Northwest Indiana, and several are tied to holiday festivities.
The Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Saturday event is among them.
Sue Reed, the chamber's president and CEO, said the organization has engaged businesses in and around the Old Lake County Courthouse in Crown Point to participate in its passport program.
Reed said shoppers can pick up passports to be stamped when they visit participating stores. When shoppers obtain three or more stamps, they will be eligible for prizes raffled off throughout the day, Reed said.
This is on top of the discounts and free gifts the stores may be offering.
The program will kick off with the reading of a Small Business Saturday proclamation and Santa's arrival downtown at 10 a.m.
Crown Point's Winter Market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Courthouse's Maki Ballroom. Passports will be available there and at all participating businesses as well as during Santa's procession.
Though much of the focus will be on Crown Point's downtown area, members throughout Northwest Indiana, including Michigan City and Dyer, will be participating in the passport program.
Reed said that helps make it a “regional shop local day.”
She said the chamber's Small Business Saturday program has grown through the years with a corresponding increase in passports distributed.
“It's a nice event,” Reed said.
Santa also will be heralding the season in downtown LaPorte starting at noon Nov. 24.
As part of its Small Business Saturday event, the Greater LaPorte Chamber of Commerce has encouraged merchants to be open during Santa's parade and other festivities there, said Shannon Walker, the chamber's director of marketing and communications.
To help generate interest in shopping local, the chamber will run a social media campaign about Small Business Saturday and what's available in LaPorte.
The Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce also is working with merchants to bring holiday shoppers to that community.
Alexa Cano, the chamber's executive assistant, said merchants are planning various promotions and specials for Small Business Saturday.
The promotions will be concentrated in but not limited to Whiting's 119th Street commercial district, Cano said, adding that details need to be worked out.
Cano said
flyers will be available in the downtown area, and shoppers can check the chamber's site, www.wrchamber.com, for a complete listing of what will be offered.
Mary Luptak, executive director of the Highland Griffith Chamber of Commerce, said it is providing members with information, ideas and materials to prepare for Small Business Saturday.
Luptak said this includes banners and flags to attract customers to the event.
Luptak believes Small Business Saturday is gaining more traction each year, particularly with the largely independently owned businesses in Highland and Griffith. Small Business Saturday and other such events can help generate more exposure for them.