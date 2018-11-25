It's clear the Christian faith is strong in Northwest Indiana, with several churches that have been around for more than a century.
But society is different from when these parishes were formed. There are a variety of activities, like youth programs and sporting events, taking place when church bells are ringing.
To stay vibrant at a time when people seem to be their busiest, parish leaders focus on the traditions that make their churches strong while making some changes.
'New treasures'
The Rev. Stephen Bongard, senior pastor at Immanuel Lutheran Church and School in Valparaiso, said keeping the church healthy is something “we think about all the time.”
Bongard said the church has many “old treasures,” such as good services and its school. The parish, which was formed more than 150 years ago, also is focused on adding “new treasures.”
That includes the church's newest member, Caleb, a comfort dog that attended his first services last Sunday.
“It's an amazing thing for us,” Bongard said.
He said the parish worked with Lutheran Church Charities to bring Caleb to Immanuel Lutheran.
Not only will Caleb attend church services, but he also will go into the community to bring joy to others, Bongard said.
The plan is to bring Caleb to a variety of places, including nursing homes and schools.
“He's trained to lie there and be petted,” Bongard said.
Comfort dogs from Lutheran Church Charities have been deployed to many areas throughout the country following disasters and other events to help people, Bongard said.
Caleb went through training to become a comfort dog, and church officials also attended educational sessions on handling Caleb.
Bongard said Caleb is living with a parish family when he isn't at the church or out in the community.
Besides bringing Caleb to Immanuel Lutheran, the church has made another recent addition.
The parish, which has about 1,500 members, about 150 students in its kindergarten-through-eighth-grade classes and about 90 children in its preschool, also has hired a new musician to help enhance the musical offerings there, Bongard said.
'Instant community'
Like Immanuel Lutheran, The Presbyterian Church of LaPorte is well-established.
The parish was founded in 1832 and recently celebrated its 50th anniversary in its current sanctuary.
The Rev. Sally Wicks, pastor at the church, said the parish has stayed vibrant by offering an “instant community” when parishioners walk into the doors.
Wicks said she recently was approached by a man who told her he can't find that anywhere else.
That connection comes from the “family in faith” that has formed at The Presbyterian Church.
Parishioners also become connected to God by contributing to society.
They accomplish that in a variety of ways, including participating in work with the Salvation Army and other organizations. The church also hosts a Head Start program, Wicks said.
She said the parish, which has about 250 members, is in the midst of reviewing its mission to determine how else it can help others.
Building 'Momentum'
While there are many local churches that have been established for more than a century, there are also several younger parishes in Northwest Indiana that continue to grow.
Momentum Church in Crown Point is among them.
The Rev. Charlie Arms, pastor of Momentum Church, said the parish formed about four years ago.
As he was looking to plant a church, he was searching for a growing community that didn't have many new parishes.
Arms said Crown Point stood out as an ideal choice.
Initial church meetings took place at Gelsosomo's Pizza, and there was a base of about 25 people involved in the church at that time.
To help grow membership, Arms began getting involved with the community. He joined organizations, such as the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce. He also used social media to help reach people.
Arms said it's important “to get outside of the four walls of a church” and focus on outreach.
When Momentum officially launched in November 2014, it had about 100 members, he said. Services were held at the Southlake Family YMCA and the Crown Point High School before Momentum moved to its permanent location on Main Street across for the Lake County Government Center.
As Arms continue to grow his parish, he understands there are many other commitments parishioners have, which can require some adjustments to how churches operate.
In addition to its regular Sunday services, it offers multiple options of church activities throughout the week to help the congregation stay engaged in their faith.
“The church has to adapt to its culture to some extent,” Arms said.