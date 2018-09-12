Maggie Martinez isn't sure what she and her partner are going to face over the next few days.
"We're just pretty much going to take it as it goes, take it day-by-day," said Martinez, of Highland, an EMT with InHealth Integrated Care.
Martinez and her partner Louis Ortega, of Hammond, also an EMT with the company, left early Wednesday morning from Merrillville. They arrived 13 hours later in Garner, North Carolina, a suburb of Raleigh.
They will be teamed up with other first responders from across the country who have been deployed to the area to help before and after Hurricane Florence strikes the East Coast.
Other local and regional companies and organizations will also likely get the call to assist within the next few days or weeks.
"I just like giving back to people," Martinez said about stepping up with InHealth to be put on notice for possible deployment to the area by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
There is also a bit of excitement in not knowing what to expect.
"It will be different than your every day," she said.
Ron Donohue, owner of InHealth, said his company is in partnership with FEMA to respond to national disasters. He was put on alert over the weekend and received the call to deploy a unit late Tuesday night. Martinez and Ortega were on the road a few hours later.
"It is a pretty big commitment on their part. They are going to be gone for 14 days, leaving their families," said Donohue, adding their destination is a Kmart parking lot in Garner. From there they will be broken into teams and given response assignments, likely evacuating nursing homes or other facilities in the path of Florence.
Donohue said his company has been put on standby five times for hurricanes and wildfires in California and this is the second time they have been deployed. A crew was sent in 2017 to Florida in response to Hurricane Irma. A second InHealth crew may be deployed, he said, as FEMA put the company on standby again Wednesday.
"We want to do our fair share to help," Donohue said about partnering with FEMA and recalling the out-of-area emergency responders who came to the Region's aid during the massive flooding in September 2008.
He added it is also a good training experience for workers, who can return and share with others.
Local Salvation Army personnel likely won't be deployed to the East Coast for the next two to four weeks, said Maj. David Dalberg, who heads the agency's emergency disaster services for the Chicago area.
East Coast Salvation Army units have been positioned up and down the coast for the last three days, bringing field kitchens, staff and volunteers, along with crisis management teams, Dalberg said. Northwest Indiana and Chicago-area staff will very likely be called in later to help relieve those initial units.
Dalberg said the Salvation Army works with offices of emergency management of each state affected as well as federal authorities to put staff and volunteers in the right places.