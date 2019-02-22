Exercise is important for so many reasons. It can help with flexibility, balance, and preventing disease and disorders such as diabetes, high blood pressure and arthritis. It also can slow aging.
Besides being good for your physical health, exercise also does wonders for your mental health.
According to the Mayo Clinic, doing 30 minutes or more of exercise a day three to five days a week may significantly improve symptoms of depression or anxiety.
Even 10 to 15 minutes of exercise at a time can make a difference as can the amount of vigor in activities such as bicycling and running.
“Exercising and increasing your heart rate releases endorphins in your brain that are the feel-good chemicals. This is where the term ‘runner's high’ comes from,” said Jennifer Jimenez, a behavioral health nurse practitioner with Community Healthcare System.
While any physical activity, even cleaning the house or walking up and down stairs, can be beneficial, cardio conditioning is especially effective in getting endorphins flowing, according to Jimenez.
Participating in running, kickboxing, Zumba, swimming or biking will help with mood and overall energy after just a few weeks, she said.
“Exercise increases the size of the hippocampus of the brain, the areas dealing with memory, emotional adaptation and learning,” said Dr. Beatrice Brewer, a Methodist Hospitals psychiatrist.
"It does this by promoting the process of neurogenesis — the growth of new neurons. This is something that antidepressant medications have not been shown to do. Neurogenesis may help in our adaptation to new situations and in finding new solutions to problems.
Exercising akin to taking antidepressants
“In the SMILE study out of Duke University, exercise was compared to antidepressant treatment in mild to moderately depressed patients. There was no significant difference in the response.”
Ashlee Johnson, program supervisor with Franciscan Health Fitness Centers in Chesterton, noted that exercise "can help someone boost their self-confidence by making them feel better about their appearance and, additionally, it can help someone cope with certain struggles they may be having in a healthy way by doing something positive instead of something negative."
“Strength conditioning — free weights, machines, CrossFit groups — helps boost your mental health by pushing you physically to do things you thought you couldn't do,” Jimenez said.
“Strength conditioning will boost your weight loss and improve your strength and endurance. You will look better, and feel better.”
Bouts of depression are more prevalent this time of year when the days are darker, so winter exercise is especially critical.
Getting outside can help, too
“Something that will also help individuals with seasonal depression specifically would be to exercise outside whenever the weather permits it,” Johnson said.
“Take a walk around your neighborhood if we have unseasonably warmer-than-normal temperatures. Or if the sun is out and you can bundle up and spend some time outside that would help, too. Combining sunlight and exercise is the ideal formula for helping someone with seasonal depression.”
Jimenez said “people experience more intense feelings of sadness, depression and decreased energy and motivation” in the Midwest in winter. Exercise is a natural way of changing mood and increasing energy.
Participation in sports also helps by easing isolation and loneliness that can worsen depression.
“Joining a gym and doing classes such as yoga, Zumba, water aerobics or joining a running group or walking group are all great ways to get healthier, make connections with others, build relationships, find support, and feel better,” Jimenez said.
That's on top of the routine and motivation a group provides. “Sometimes having a conversation with someone else can improve your mood in addition to the exercise,” she said.
“If you choose to go at it alone, getting into a routine of doing at least 30 minutes of cardio at least three times per week would be most beneficial for helping your mental health. Use the time to plug into an audiobook or listen to music to disconnect from stress while you get your work out on.”
“Start with a walk, indoors or outside, at home or at the gym, whatever distance is comfortable, and gradually increase your distance and/or pace,” Brewer said.
"Exercise to fit your interests or passion. Try and check your self-consciousness at the door. Compare yourself only to yourself. Everyone has their own battle to win.”