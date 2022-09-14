Local firefighters pay tribute to fallen comrades

DYER — Eleven local firefighters walked the equivalent of 110 floors Sunday in memory of those who served 21 years ago.

In honor of 9/11 and all fallen firefighters, 11 members of the Dyer Fire Department met at Anytime Fitness to climb the equivalent of the 110 floors of the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

Using Stairmasters and donning full gear weighing nearly 70 pounds, firefighters climbed all 110 floors, or 2,200 steps.

That day in 2001, rescue units managed to reach the 79th floor of the south tower, said Dyer Fire Chief Joe Martin, making his 17th memorial climb.

Joining Martin were Captain Chase Sartori, six probationary firefighters in their first year and three regular firefighters.

“This is empowering,” said probationary firefighter Emily Morrison, 25. “To feel what they went through that day, I just can’t. I can only follow.”

Morrison completed a similar climb the previous day at Green Bay’s Lambeau Field.

Each floor represented an acre, Martin said, asking participants to visualize responding to that wide a call.

“This was the largest rescue in the history of the world,” Martin said. “They went in there knowing they probably might not come out. That day, they represented the best of society. This was about the preservation of life and dignity.”

Martin, who started the climb, encouraged firefighters to keep moving, even when they grow tired. “Every step you take matters this day,” he said.

Logan Kwiatkowski, 19, was born two years after the attacks. “It feels great to honor firefighters who gave their lives,” he said.

Of the 2,977 fatalities from the 9/11 terrorist attacks, 343 Fire Department of New York personnel from 75 firehouses around the city died.

Several hundred more firefighters died later from diseases tied to 9/11 rescue efforts. Nationally 135 on-duty firefighters died in 2021.

Addressing firefighters was Don Basco, a Dyer resident and 9/11 survivor. At work that day in the first tower hit, Basco was on the 57th floor when he escaped.

“I’m lucky enough to be here because of those guys in New York,” Basco said. “They were instrumental in getting me out. If not for them, there’d be a lot more casualties.”

He added, “It’s very inspirational for me to be here and see you guys through this. You’re taking a step to reach out to those [firefighters] and their families, and all the ball games they can’t be at.”

Each firefighter was climbing in honor of a fallen NYFD member. Martin was climbing for Peter C. Martin (no relation). In a phone conversation with his widow Alice, the chief learned two of Martin’s three sons are firefighters and a second grandchild is on the way.

The military was also represented, as Firefighter Mitchell Pieniazek is in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. “I’m here to honor to fallen firefighters and pay homage, so we never forget,” said Pieniazek, making his second climb.

The climb was the culmination of several memorial events, including the Tunnel to Towers Run the previous weekend at Pheasant Hills Park in Dyer. The run, in full gear, is in honor of Stephen J. Siller, an off-duty NYFD member who responded to 9/11. Because the Brooklyn Tunnel was blocked, he exited his vehicle and with his gear ran to the World Trade Center, where he died.

“It was exhilarating,” firefighter Jacob Boshears recalled. “In full gear, Siller ran and continued to do his job, what he was supposed to do.”