Local graduate gains experience at Statehouse
DYER — Lake Central High School graduate Mason Montgomery is gaining experience as an intern with State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, and his fellow members of the Indiana House of Representatives during the 2021 legislative session.

Montgomery, a Dyer resident, is the son of Carl and Karen Montgomery. He attends Butler University and is majoring in economics and finance.

"My experience as a legislative intern is helping me fully appreciate how the work our legislators do improves the communities we live in," Montgomery said. "My favorite part of the internship is getting to speak directly with constituents and help them out with whatever question or problem they may have."

As a legislative intern, Montgomery corresponds with constituents through phone calls, letters and emails while also staffing committee hearings and floor proceedings.

"Mason is gaining valuable knowledge and skills that will help him with his career," Slager said. "He and other House interns are working directly with legislators and helping ensure session runs efficiently."

Each year, the House of Representatives offers paid internship opportunities to college students, law school students, graduate students and recent college graduates for the duration of each legislative session.

Visit IndianaHouseRepublicans.com/internship for more information about the House Republican Internship Program.

