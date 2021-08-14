Local group offers balloon’s-eye view of Northwest Indiana

LOWELL — In the early morning hours of a warm day in late July, the Region Ballooning group arrives to Oakland Park in Lowell.
Clad in matching black polos, the nine-member crew prepares to launch a hot air balloon as a couple bystanders, coffee in hand, look on.
The process begins around 6:30 a.m. July 31, and about 45 minutes later, after supplies are unpacked, a cold air inflation and standing the balloon, which is about 70 feet tall and can hold 90,000 cubic feet of air, it's time to launch.
"The only thing the pilot does is either add heat using the burner or let the envelope cool off, either natural cooling or by using the vent, that's the only thing we do directly," said Andy Sizemore, of Winfield, who owns Region Ballooning.
"Everything else that happens is indirectly a result of doing those two things. We don't have any steering. I can't say 'Balloon go left, balloon go right.' I have to go find a wind."
Since September 2020, Sizemore, a commercial airline pilot and instructor pilot for balloons, gliders and small airplanes, has tried to make hot air balloons, and hot air ballooning, common place in Northwest Indiana.
It started a couple months prior, when Sizemore, 60, who went to the Air Force Academy after high school, was attempting to earn his glider rating at Lake Village Airport on the Kankakee River when he met Mike Steinle, owner of the airport.
After discussing "all the things," involved in ballooning, Sizemore, Steinle, and Steinle's son, Eric, found a balloon and started flying.
“Unlike airplane flight, balloon flight is an almost surreal feeling of floating in the air with barely any sense of motion — it is one of the most amazing ways to experience our world," Mike said.
Sizemore likens ballooning to taking a magic carpet ride "because that is what it feels like as you float over the landscape below."
Up, up and away
Before flying in south Lake County's skies with Sizemore, he gave me a quick lesson in ballooning.
As any instructor would, Sizemore encouraged myself, a complete novice, to give the balloon a blast of hot air every 3 seconds. Simultaneously, he instructed the crew to begin walking the balloon further into the grassy field at the park.
"Every few seconds, keep doing it," he said, noting the timing relies on the feel of the balloon. As hot air is released by the blast valve, the balloon begins getting light — light as air.
"The important thing is just make sure you're pointing to the big hole up there," Sizemore advised between the roaring blasts of heat.
About two minutes later, Sizemore yelled to the crew, "Hands off!" And the "Serenity" was airborne.
That Saturday morning, the balloon headed south.
"Learning to fly a balloon, well the mechanics of actually doing that, it's really not that hard on a good day like today. That's all — is adding some heat, give it enough lift, now we take off," Sizemore said as the balloon was at 200 feet and slowly climbing.
"There's lots of subtleties about it that takes some more time and training and then you have to learn the whole regulatory framework because we operate as FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) pilots."
For Sizemore, adding sufficient heat is "almost (a) reflex."
While confident — he has been flying balloons since the early 1990s — Sizemore doesn't throw caution to the wind.
It's quite the opposite.
While he enjoys the peaceful views offered by a balloon's eye view — the view is what he enjoys most about flying — he's always watching where the wind takes the balloon and his surroundings.
"That's how we navigate — within the confines of what Mother Nature provides," he said.
Flight risk
As we're up in the air, Sizemore points out the Chicago skyline, the towns of Lowell and Cedar Lake and nearby crop dusters.
Between releasing bursts of hot air, he's also looking for a safe landing spot.
"When you are picking a landing spot, there is a order of priority. Sorry, if I sound like an instructor, but that's basically what I am," Sizemore said. "Primary landing consideration is safety of people both in the balloon and on the ground. The next consideration is damage to other people's property, then damage to your own."
Once safety and the potential for damage are considered, Sizemore said the next consideration is finding a landing spot where it's easy for the crew to come in and pack.
As with any flight, a chase crew, which Sizemore stays in contact with via handheld radio, or cellphone, followed the balloon during the July 31 ride.
Before landing, Sizemore noted the crew tries to make contact with a property owner.
"If we land in one of these people's house, we send somebody up, knock on the door, 'Hey, mind if we land here?'" he said. "Sometimes it's a situation of more begging for forgiveness than asking permission, but most people are really good with it."
He later added if a landowner doesn't want the balloon to land there, the group keeps a map and crosses out the parcel as a potential future landing site.
Sizemore's wife, Kathy, then chimed in, more often, "People are begging you to land or begging you to come back and use their property for takeoff."
The balloon reached about 1,000 feet above the ground, and the group usually doesn't go much higher, said Sizemore, who noted the balloon was traveling at 6 knots, which is about 7 mph.
A bubbly toast
For Sizemore, who owns two balloons and is a partner in a third, ballooning is more enjoyable with more people involved.
"A big part of the reason I do this is because I want to get more people involved. I want people to see balloons. I want people (to) be happy we're here," Sizemore said over the hum of a nearby crop duster.
After a 37-minute ride and a fast and largely smooth landing, save for a couple of bumps with the wicker basket, the crew packs up the balloon and heads back to where it all started — the launch field at Oakland Park.
"Back when I was flying ... we did have some balloons around the area, but now Andy's re-establishing the balloon community here in Lake County, which is cool," said Bob Rench, 74, who began flying hot air balloons in 1974 and flew for seven years. "It's a fun sport. It's a lot of work but you know what, it keeps you in shape."
Kathy Sizemore, whose first experience with hot air balloons was as a cadet in the Civil Air Patrol in the early 1980s, got Sizemore hooked on ballooning after taking him to a few balloon events.
"Hopefully people will get used to seeing the balloon because a lot of times people see the balloon and they're like, 'Oh, what's it doing here?' They don't realize balloons can land pretty much anywhere," Kathy said.
"Some people think that they need to be at airports. So if they see a balloon landing in a neighborhood, they think there's trouble."
The Sizemores gave up ballooning after having children, and Kathy said she didn't think "that this chapter of our life would happen again."
But they continue, along with the Region Ballooning crew, to haul hundreds of pounds of equipment to bring ballooning back to the Region.
After the balloon was packed, and the crew back at the launch site, the Region Ballooning crew had its first Champagne toast.
Champagne, Sizemore told the group, became the traditional post-flight beverage of hot air ballooning after early balloonists in the 1780s in France were often attacked by people who weren't used to seeing the air craft, and thought the balloon was an evil omen. The pilots, in response, began carrying their best Champagne as a gift for the angry crowds, to prove they were Frenchmen and to celebrate the flight.
After popping the bubbly, the crew debriefed the flight and began planning for the next ride in the Region's skies.
While Region Ballooning doesn't yet offer commercial rides — Sizemore hopes to do so on a limited basis in the near future, but rides are not being booked — the group is currently recruiting crew members. Those interested in joining the crew can reach the group through its Facebook page Region Ballooning.