Local group offers balloon’s-eye view of Northwest Indiana

Between releasing bursts of hot air, he's also looking for a safe landing spot.

"When you are picking a landing spot, there is a order of priority. Sorry, if I sound like an instructor, but that's basically what I am," Sizemore said. "Primary landing consideration is safety of people both in the balloon and on the ground. The next consideration is damage to other people's property, then damage to your own."

Once safety and the potential for damage are considered, Sizemore said the next consideration is finding a landing spot where it's easy for the crew to come in and pack.

As with any flight, a chase crew, which Sizemore stays in contact with via handheld radio, or cellphone, followed the balloon during the July 31 ride.

Before landing, Sizemore noted the crew tries to make contact with a property owner.

"If we land in one of these people's house, we send somebody up, knock on the door, 'Hey, mind if we land here?'" he said. "Sometimes it's a situation of more begging for forgiveness than asking permission, but most people are really good with it."

He later added if a landowner doesn't want the balloon to land there, the group keeps a map and crosses out the parcel as a potential future landing site.