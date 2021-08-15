Local heroes honored with cycle ride benefit

CROWN POINT — First responders come in various forms. Some teach drug resistance and life skills. Others have four paws and wag their tails. They all serve their community.
Crown Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 176 held its seventh Hometown Heroes Charity Motorcycle Run recently, starting and finishing at Bulldog Park. This year’s beneficiaries were the Crown Point DARE program and police K-9 units.
“This gives us a chance to get out in the public and show we’re people, too,” said FOP President Cpl. Tom Widener. “It allows people to see us as human.”
The local FOP sponsors or is involved in several charities, including the Officer Relief Fund, a new program providing financial and moral support to police and veterans dealing with trauma.
Pete Dragojevic, a Merrillville police commissioner and honorary FOP member, started the Hometown Heroes program in 2014 and remains active in the program.
“We want to show first responders we support them 100%,” Dragojevic said.
The motorcycle run went 50 to 60 miles before returning to the park for food, vendors, splash pad and K-9 demonstrations.
Among the participating motorcycle groups was Sanctified Souls from Jasper and Newton counties. Charlie “Growler” Dorrance, a chapter vice president, commented, “We have police and firemen in our club, and we always support this.”
Among the vendors was local insurance agent Trish Geyer, whose husband, Patrolman Doug Geyer, is one of the city’s two current K-9 officers. His partner is Valor, a 3-year-old German shepherd.
“Valor is part of our family, and it’s comforting to know my husband has a partner on the street,” Trish Geyer said.
The Crown Point K-9 unit is self-supporting through donations and fundraisers. Doug Geyer said a police dog can cost $13,000 to $15,000, with another $3,000 for equipping a vehicle.
With several hundred people under the roof at Bulldog Park, Geyer called the response "awesome."
"Getting this many people out on a Sunday is fantastic," Geyer said.
Sgt. Jeff Eldridge is the other K-9 officer, partnering with Bandit, a 7-year-old Dutch shepherd. Eldridge has been working with police canines for 13 years.
“There’s nothing better” than working with a dog, Eldridge said. “We have great conversations, and he doesn’t complain when I sing off-key.”
The city soon will have a third K-9 unit.
Cpl. Stanko Gligic has been the department’s DARE officer for three years, working with fifth graders on drug resistance, life skills and “building trust with police.”
The motorcycle run came eight days after the fatal shooting of Chicago police Officer Ella French, 29. Two men are being held in the Aug. 7 shooting of French after she and her partner were making a traffic stop that evening.
“We go to work not knowing if we’ll come home to our family,” Eldridge said. “It happens that fast.”
“It’s tough,” Gligic added. “We’re all one big blue family. We pray for her, her family and the Chicago police."