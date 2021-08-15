Local heroes honored with cycle ride benefit

CROWN POINT — First responders come in various forms. Some teach drug resistance and life skills. Others have four paws and wag their tails. They all serve their community.

Crown Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 176 held its seventh Hometown Heroes Charity Motorcycle Run on Sunday, starting and finishing at Bulldog Park. This year’s beneficiaries were the Crown Point DARE program and police K-9 units.

“This gives us a chance to get out in the public and show we’re people, too,” said FOP President Cpl. Tom Widener. “It allows people to see us as human.”

The local FOP sponsors or is involved in several charities, including the Officer Relief Fund, a new program providing financial and moral support to police and veterans dealing with trauma.

Pete Dragojevic, a Merrillville police commissioner and honorary FOP member, started the Hometown Heroes program in 2014 and remains active in the program.

“We want to show first responders we support them 100%,” Dragojevic said.

The motorcycle run went 50 to 60 miles before returning to the park for food, vendors, splash pad and K-9 demonstrations.