Local hiring goals, accountability lost if Gary council repeals benefits law, resident warns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — The Gary Common Council is poised to vote Tuesday night whether to repeal a Community Benefits Agreement law that triggers local hiring initiatives and neighborhood benefits when a major developer requests a tax break or other incentive.

The potential repeal comes on the heels of the Gary council approving a tax abatement worth an estimated $669,000 to the developer of the Broadway Lofts project in downtown Gary.

The CBA law, if followed, gives residents a seat at the negotiating table when the city considers major developer projects. Proponents say it's designed to improve minority and local hiring initiatives and compels developers to invest in impacted neighborhoods.

But Mayor Jerome Prince, who has long supported a repeal, says the CBA law was approved at the tail end of Karen Freeman-Wilson's administration, his predecessor.

"We think, in its present form, it's just not the most attractive, inviting piece of legislation for business," Prince said Monday.

He said he wants to sit down with his administration and the current council to craft a benefits agreement that balances a business-friendly attitude with one that provides benefits to Gary communities.