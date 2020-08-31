Local hiring goals, accountability lost if Gary council repeals benefits law, resident warns

GARY — The Gary Common Council is poised to vote Tuesday night whether to repeal a Community Benefits Agreement law that triggers local hiring initiatives and neighborhood benefits when a major developer requests a tax break or other incentive.
The potential repeal comes on the heels of the Gary council approving a tax abatement worth an estimated $669,000 to the developer of the Broadway Lofts project in downtown Gary.
The CBA law, if followed, gives residents a seat at the negotiating table when the city considers major developer projects. Proponents say it's designed to improve minority and local hiring initiatives and compels developers to invest in impacted neighborhoods.
But Mayor Jerome Prince, who has long supported a repeal, says the CBA law was approved at the tail end of Karen Freeman-Wilson's administration, his predecessor.
"We think, in its present form, it's just not the most attractive, inviting piece of legislation for business," Prince said Monday.
He said he wants to sit down with his administration and the current council to craft a benefits agreement that balances a business-friendly attitude with one that provides benefits to Gary communities.
The CBA law, as written under the former administration, requires developers to invest 15% of any tax abatement or in-kind assistance back into the neighborhood for improvements; to participate in an apprenticeship training program; to provide health insurance to employees; to pay a living hourly wage of $15.50; and to offer a certain percentage of construction jobs to local residents.
Carolyn McCrady, a Gary resident involved in the CBA’s creation and a leading member of the formed citizens committee, said Monday a complete repeal of the law removes all leverage the city has in attracting good businesses and holding them accountable to local and minority hiring goals.
"It gives a voice to the people and provides leverage with developers. Why they would want to repeal is beyond me," McCrady said.
Prince and his team have not been shy about their dislike of how the CBA law is structured.
McCrady said she and several residents plan to attend the council meeting digitally via Zoom to express their opposition to the repeal.
She has previously argued for a strong CBA law in the city, noting how countless big-name companies have approached Gary government in the city's long, financially troubled history. They request tax breaks in the form of multi-year abatements, and then ignore pleas for neighborhood revitalization, local hiring initiatives, fair wages and job training, she said.
The Gary Common Council has debated the CBA law the past several months. Proposed amendments to the CBA were sent back to the city council’s Planning Committee meeting, set for Aug. 25, for further discussion.
