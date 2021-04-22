Local hospitals reach major vaccination milestones four months after first shot

Pollak said Indiana had vaccinated enough people over the past week that it would potentially reach having 80% of the state's population either fully or partially vaccinated by Aug. 27 and 70% by July 30.

Public health experts have estimated anywhere from 60% to 90% of the population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity against the virus that has killed more than 3 million people worldwide, including 580,000 in the United States.

The expected date to 80% has fluctuated and was once as soon as July 16 but has gotten longer because of the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Pollak said.