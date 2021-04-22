Local hospitals reach major vaccination milestones four months after first shot

Four months after a nurse got Northwest Indiana's first COVID-19 shot, health care providers have fully vaccinated more than 150,000 Region residents.
About two out of every five Northwest Indiana residents have gotten at least the first coronavirus shot.
Three major local hospital systems have reached major milestones in the fight against the virus that has infected more than 143 million people worldwide, including more than 32 million in the United States.
Franciscan Health has vaccinated more than 100,000 people across the state, while Methodists Hospitals have put more than 40,000 shots in arms in Northwest Indiana.
Community Hospital in Munster administered its 50,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine about four months after giving the Region's first coronavirus shot.
It's being hailed as a "significant milestone in the state of Indiana."
“We celebrate this accomplishment, but know there’s more work to be done,” said Elizabeth Clements, director of pharmacy at Community Hospital. “With vaccinations now available to people ages 16 and up, we strongly encourage that everyone book their appointment and help protect our community.”
Methodist Hospitals in Gary and Merrillville had administered 40,341 doses as of the end of the day Saturday, spokeswoman Linda Hadley said. Mishawaka-based Franciscan Health, which operates hospitals around Northwest Indiana, has given out 115,293 COVID-19 vaccines systemwide as of Monday, spokesman Robert Blaszkiewicz said.
“This achievement is a tribute to our COVID-19 vaccine clinic operations team and the many different departments across the system who provided much needed support,” said Albert Tomchaney, chief medical officer for Franciscan Health. “We are thankful for the hours, flexibility, motivation and dedication our associates have displayed to demonstrate our Franciscan values and fidelity to our mission.”
Franciscan Health has been vaccinating people since late December with the Pfizer-BioNTech and the Moderna vaccines.
“As the rate of vaccinations continues to climb, we are inspired to encourage inoculation in our communities, while continuing the masking, hygiene and distancing precautions that will limit further spread of this pandemic,” Tomchaney said.
Statewide, more than 3 million people have gotten the first shot and more than 1.6 million are now fully vaccinated, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
Nicole Bracik, who received Community Healthcare System's 50,000th shot, said she wanted “to protect my family members who could have greater complications if they contract COVID.”
Community Hospital in Munster was selected by the Indiana State Department of Health as one of the first in the state to distribute the coronavirus vaccine in mid-December. Community Healthcare System later added a second vaccine clinic at Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point. The two vaccination sites have given out more than 70,000 total COVID vaccine shots, more than half of the total in Lake County so far.
“Our staff, working in the COVID vaccine clinics, are performing jobs beyond their normal duties, and we thank them for their dedication and resilience throughout the pandemic,” Clements said.
The Indiana State Department of Health said 91,735 people in Lake County have been fully vaccinated with both shots with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, 39,156 in Porter County, and 25,810 in LaPorte County as of Wednesday morning.
On average, 40.1% of Indiana residents over the age of 16 have gotten at least the first dose of the vaccine, Indiana University Associate Professor of Economics Micah Pollak said. Lake is doing worse than the statewide average with a vaccination rate of 36.5%, while Porter and LaPorte are faring better than the state as a whole, with 40.3% and 42% vaccination rates, respectively.
Pollak said Indiana had vaccinated enough people over the past week that it would potentially reach having 80% of the state's population either fully or partially vaccinated by Aug. 27 and 70% by July 30.
Public health experts have estimated anywhere from 60% to 90% of the population must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity against the virus that has killed more than 3 million people worldwide, including 580,000 in the United States.
The expected date to 80% has fluctuated and was once as soon as July 16 but has gotten longer because of the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Pollak said.
"COVID-19 vaccination trajectories in Indiana still all look fine considering the decline in supply from the J&J pause," Pollak said. "I still think we're a ways away from vaccine hesitancy causing a problem."
For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.