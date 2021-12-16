Local Ivy Teach campuses celebrate distinguished alumni

Local campuses of Ivy Tech Community College recently honored two of their alumni for their outstanding records of helping their communities and serving others.

Marsha Eriks from the Valparaiso campus and Chaz Jackson from the Lake County campus were two of 19 individuals across the state selected to receive the 2021 Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor given to recognize Ivy Tech alumni.

Selected through a highly competitive process, each recipient has made a lasting impact on their community and on Ivy Tech through outstanding professional, philanthropic or volunteer accomplishments.

“These individuals are examples of how Ivy Tech can change lives,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said. “Whether they went on to pursue additional education or went straight to the workforce, our distinguished alumni make a difference in our communities every day. We are proud and honored to be part of their stories.”

Eriks was nominated for working as a surgical technologist while mentoring other Ivy Tech students before she was offered a job as a clinical instructor at Ivy Tech. After 20 years at Ivy Tech Community College, Eriks says she still loves what she does and loves inspiring students in the same way she was inspired.