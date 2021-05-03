Local law changed for beer garden permit

HIGHLAND —The Town Council has changed a local ordinance to allow its first Independence Day beer garden to flow into Main Square Park.

The council enacted the original law several years ago that required park alcohol sales permit applications to be submitted no less than 120 days from the event.

"Previously, alcohol had been outlawed entirely in the parks," Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin noted.

This year's five-day festival will run June 30 through July 4.

As such, the application should have been submitted by the end of March.

"That would be impossible to do" within the current time frame, Councilman Mark Schocke, R-3rd, said of obtaining a permit for the upcoming festival.

In response, the council voted unanimously to reduce the time requirement to only 30 days, which gives time in May to submit the application.

"I'm expecting that to happen in the short term," Schocke said.

The ordinance controls the sale of alcohol in both Main Square Park and the Sharp Athletic Complex.

Under the law, permit applications must first be submitted to and approved by the Park Board.