Local law changed for beer garden permit
HIGHLAND —The Town Council has changed a local ordinance to allow its first Independence Day beer garden to flow into Main Square Park.

The council enacted the original law several years ago that required park alcohol sales permit applications to be submitted no less than 120 days from the event.

"Previously, alcohol had been outlawed entirely in the parks," Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin noted.

This year's five-day festival will run June 30 through July 4.

As such, the application should have been submitted by the end of March.

"That would be impossible to do" within the current time frame, Councilman Mark Schocke, R-3rd, said of obtaining a permit for the upcoming festival.

In response, the council voted unanimously to reduce the time requirement to only 30 days, which gives time in May to submit the application.

"I'm expecting that to happen in the short term," Schocke said.

The ordinance controls the sale of alcohol in both Main Square Park and the Sharp Athletic Complex.

Under the law, permit applications must first be submitted to and approved by the Park Board.

If this board favors the application, it will approve the permit subject to a green light from the Town Council, which has the final say.

Schocke noted that he and Councilman Mark Herak, D-2nd, have been working with the Council of Community Events in planning the festival, including the addition of alcohol sales in the park.

He added the beer garden plans are now being finalized with the CCE and that the town's third-party beer vendor has helped develop the physical layout.

The councilmen also said profit from the beer sales will not be a previously discussed $2,000 because that amount is too low.

"The percentage is going to be similar to what we get from the carnival rides vendor," Herak noted.

Schocke thanked his fellow councilmen for changing the ordinance so beer can be served in the park this year.

Town officials plan to locate the beer garden near the gazebo and its live music entertainment.

They also have discussed closing Fifth Street to relocate any food vendors displaced by the beer section.

The council has also said it will discuss related traffic issues with Fire Chief Bill Timmer.

