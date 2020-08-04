Local 'MasterChef Junior' teen who lost parents to murder-suicide now undergoing chemo

Ben now has to undergo six months of chemotherapy, staying in the children's hospital for days at a time.

"The chemo will shrink the tumors to a manageable size," Edwards said. "Then it will take them three of four surgeries to remove them. He's just eager to combat this pain. He has a high threshold of pain, but this is unbearable."

Ben attends the Discovery Charter School in Porter, but he likely won't be able to physically attend this fall.

"Chemotherapy lowers white blood cells, and we don't want him to get COVID-19 on top of everything else," Edwards said. "That's something we will need to work out with him being ill."

Ben is well known and beloved in Gary's lakefront Miller community, where he used to cook and work the counter at his parents' barbecue restaurant. The enterprising young kid makes quite the impression, family friend Rudy Lomberger said.