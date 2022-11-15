Local nonprofit stocks Wolf Lake with walleye for 24th year

HAMMOND — Last Wednesday Bruce Caruso got the call he's been waiting for: $6,000 worth of advanced growth walleye fingerlings would arrive at Wolf Lake on Saturday morning.

Then began the "mass scramble" of contacting everyone involved, Caruso said, adding that in years past he's "forgotten people, believe you me, and I've gotten scolded for it."

Come Saturday, a group of about 30 local anglers huddled around the edge of the windswept lake and patiently waited for the main event.

The crowd parted as a Richmond Fisheries pickup truck parked between the Wolf Lake Pavilion and the water's edge. Employees quickly hopped on the truck bed, opened a large white tank and got to work filling Rubbermaid buckets with a mixture of water, walleyes and even an unexpected frog.

Jim Gornic and his grandchildren, Gianna and Giorgio Santoro, hoisted a bucket off the truck and carefully walked it down the dock. The 5-7-inch-long fish tumbled down a hand-crafted slide, quickly swimming away when they hit the water.

"Again, again, again!" Gianna shouted as she ran back to the truck for a refill.

"The best reward is seeing the kids come out," said Caruso, of the non-profit Perch America, Inc. "I think it's very important that we introduce children to the outdoors, whatever sport it is ... just get them involved in something."

'A voice for the fishermen'

Growing up in the Whiting-Robertsdale area, Caruso said some of his best memories are fishing at Wolf Lake with his dad. With children facing so many distractions, Caruso said he would like to see "more tackle boxes, less Xboxes."

"When I'm out on the water, I'll see otters, I'll see deer, I'll see rainbows, I'll see cloud formations ... you're not going to see that sitting in a bedroom," Caruso said.

Making fishing more accessible is a big part of the reason why Perch America started stocking Wolf Lake, back in 1998.

"There's a lot of people that can't afford expensive trips to Canada, to Lake Erie, but this (Wolf Lake) is close," Caruso said. "You can get off of work and come out here for a couple hours and you have a chance to catch a quality, trophy fish."

Perch America has stocked Wolf Lake 24 times, only cancelling in 2017 because it could not get fish that were the right size. Over the years Perch America has added an estimated 124,000 advanced-growth walleye to the lake. Another 7,000 have been added by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Perch America funds the stocking program through donations from local organizations, fundraising about $5,000 to $6,000 every year.

The annual stocking goes beyond keeping the fishing spot populated; it also helps balance the lake's ecosystem.

In 1993, a group of local anglers began to grow concerned about the commercial fishing happening at Wolf Lake. Though the commercial fishermen had to stay within certain quotas, Caruso said catch reports were largely based on "the honor system."

"They (the founding members of Perch America) wanted to form an organization to kind of oversee and protect the perch fishery in the southern basin of lake Michigan," he said.

Caruso said the group became a sort of "voice for the fishermen."

Caruso, who joined Perch America in 1994, explained that over time the group got more involved in the "myriad" of environmental issues threatening the waterways in Northwest Indiana.

In Wolf Lake, high numbers of panfish, like the invasive white perch, eat all the available food, stunting the growth of other, more desirable fish.

Healthy ecosystems rely on the "predator-prey relationship," Caruso explained. Predators such as largemouth bass, northern pike and, of course, walleye, help keep panfish populations in check.

Caruso said he sees a "direct connection" between fishermen and the environmental conservation movement.

"Indiana DNR, they don't have the manpower to watch over all the waterways so I think it's vital that a lot of us guys who are on the water, converse with them (Indiana DNR) and tell them, 'this is what we're seeing,'' Caruso said.

Perch America's 51 members frequent DNR meetings and help out with water conservation projects across the Region. Caruso said the group recently helped build fish cribs at J.C. Murphey Lake and is always spreading awareness about invasive species.

"We want to continue this process of catching fish so everybody can enjoy it," Caruso said. "That's why we're so involved."

Learn more about Perch America, Inc. Perch America meets every second Wednesday of the Month at 6:30 p.m. at the Indiana Harbor Yacht Club inside the East Chicago Marina. The group does not meet in December. If your want to learn more about Perch America, contact Bruce Caruso at 219-670-6754.