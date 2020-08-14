Local pediatricians offer advice to parents of picky eaters

Eat meals together. “Toddlers tend to imitate adults, so use this time to model healthy eating,” Saoud says.

Resist the urge to make different meals. While it can be tempting to make one meal for the adults and one meal for the children, Khairkar recommends avoiding this. Instead, if a child refuses to eat what is served, do not discard the meal.

“Expect them to sit and wait, and if they don’t eat, then save the portions and keep it for when they’re hungry,” he said.

Saoud also recommends including at least one food a child likes with each meal, and limit distractions such as phones and TV during meal times.

Avoid forcing children to finish their plates. “It’s good for children to learn to listen to their bodies and use hunger as a guide,” Saoud said. “If they ate a big breakfast or lunch, for example, they may not be interested in eating much the rest of the day. Pressuring kids to eat, or punishing them if they don’t, can make them actively dislike foods they may otherwise like.”

Just because a child refuses food once, don’t give up. Keep offering new foods and those your child didn’t like before, Saoud says.