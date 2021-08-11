Local salon offering free back to school haircuts Friday

HIGHLAND — A local salon is looking to give students the ultimate start to the school year.

Ultimate Salon at 2449 45th St., Highland, is offering free back-to-school haircuts from 3-6 p.m. Friday.

The event is hosted annually by the salon, which stemmed from salon co-owners Erica Sendejas and Christina Silva looking to give back to those in need.

Along with free haircuts, refreshments, school supplies, including book bags, will be handed out while supplies last. The event is for those 17 and under.

"Our team here at Ultimate Salon donates their time and services, and our amazing clients, other businesses, friends and family donate school supplies that will be handed out after the children receive their haircut," Sendejas said in an email. "We hope to make this another successful event."

For more information, call Ultimate Salon at 219-595-0822.

