Local Salvation Army units looking for volunteers to ring bells during the holiday season

Local Salvation Army units are asking residents, groups or businesses to step up this holiday season and ring a bell in their largest annual fundraising campaign.
"Grab a friend, some hot chocolate, bundle up and greet your neighbors for two hours," said Major Jose Tamayo, coordinator of the Salvation Army in Lake County. "Nothing will get you in the holiday spirit faster than ringing the bell and helping some of your neighbors this Christmas season."
For each Salvation Army unit, the annual Red Kettle campaign raises funds to support programs throughout the year.
In Lake County, bell ringing began Nov. 2, with sites gradually added throughout the month, culminating in opening some 100 sites the day after Thanksgiving. Lake County's goal is to raise $500,000 through Red Kettle donations.
This goal accounts for about one-third of the cost of programs and services the Salvation Army provides in Lake County annually. Services include food, utility and housing emergency assistance; hunger programs; youth programming and summer camp; disaster assistance; and case management/social services, Tamayo said.
Some sites in Porter County opened Nov. 8, with kettles at 24 locations throughout the county through Christmas Eve, said Angela Kalin, development director for the Salvation Army of Porter County. Porter County aims to raise $130,000 through kettle and other campaigns this season.
Both units are asking for volunteers to help man the bells this season. Interested volunteers can register for either unit by going to registertoring.com and sign up for a time slot. Organizations or groups also are encouraged to volunteer.
Tamayo said donations cannot be collected wherever there is a Red Kettle without a bell ringer.
The organizations also use paid bell ringers to staff bells. Kalin said those interested in a paid position, must come into the Porter County headquarters, 799 Capitol Road in South Haven to fill out an application. They can call 219-762-9191 for more information.
For more information regarding the Lake County bell ringing positions, contact the headquarters at 8225 Columbia Ave., Munster or call 219-838-1328.