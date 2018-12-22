LAKE STATION — For 50 years, Bill Eaton has lived the life of the biggest rock star on the planet. Not Mick Jagger or Elvis. This rock star wears a red suit and beard and hangs around with elves.
Eaton, 76, of Lake Station, recently completed chemotherapy for lung cancer. He said putting on the suit is just the medicine he needs to forget his own health issues or problems, providing an adrenaline surge that is all part of the Christmas miracle.
He said he first put on a borrowed Santa suit when he was 26. It happened after a neighbor came to him very upset because her kids' teacher had told them there was no Santa.
"Her kids went to a parochial school, and the nun must have been a bit overwhelmed by all the emphasis on Santa and presents instead of the birth of Jesus," he said.
Eaton talked to the neighbor and asked her what the kids got the previous Christmas and what they wanted that year. Borrowing the suit from a friend, Eaton went to about 20 houses in the neighborhood shortly before Christmas to talk to the kids and find out what they wanted for Christmas.
"It was like I was a rock star the way the kids looked at me, and I knew I had to keep doing this," he said.
Five decades later, he has his own suit, made by his wife, Jayne, and he appears at a wide variety of places, such as nursing homes, Boys and Girls Clubs, St. Jude House, parades and others. Jayne Eaton used to dress as Mrs. Claus, but now drives him to events because it's difficult to drive in full Claus regalia.
The Eatons, who have been married for 54 years, have two children, Kara and Erik, who served as Santa in the Macy's parade in Indianapolis one year.
"When our children were little and we would go to parties where they were among the guests, we told them not to say who Santa is," Jayne Eaton said. "They were very good about keeping the secret."
Kara said she is "very proud of my father."
"He always came to the school where my brother and I were," she said. "We knew we could never tell the other children because it would spoil it for them.
"My dad has always been about helping people. He would stand on the corner and collect money for the Jaycees for Christmas baskets."
Bill is a different person once he puts on the Santa suit, perhaps feeling its super powers, Jayne and Kara said.
"People ask me who I really am, and I say, 'Santa,'" Eaton said. "It's real important that I keep in character."
He said he reads up on the latest toy sensations and tries to have an answer for the kinds of questions kids are going to ask.
Eaton has done as many as 20 guest appearances in a season, but never on Christmas Eve, leaving that for the real Santa. At each appearance he suggests a donation of $25 or whatever they can afford. One business owner donated $2,000; Eaton estimated he's collected more than $200,000 over the years. All of it has gone to a variety of local charities, he said.
Eaton retired from NIPSCO 22 years ago and was a partner in a photo studio for many years. He also spent 15 years as a court-appointed special advocate, working with children who were in abusive home situations. He said his own tough childhood helped fuel his desire to help children.
He never promises to bring what the children ask for, only that he'll do the best he can. Then he tells them, "Be good to each other, make your bed and keep your room clean and help your parents."
"I try to provide positive reinforcement," he said.