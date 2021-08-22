Local school districts rev up search for bus drivers amid pandemic-prompted shortage

"We are having a hard time getting bus drivers. We are all suffering at all school districts. It's been trying to get people on board," Martinson said.

She said the need to hire more bus drivers is a new phenomenon since even a few years ago there were drivers who stayed on for several years and didn't leave.

"We used to have a waiting list which was used when sub drivers were needed, such as when a regular driver got sick," Martinson said. "Now we have a shortage of substitute drivers."

Martinson, and those at other school districts, said the reasons fewer people are applying to become bus drivers are complicated and not just due to the pandemic.

"I talked to HR, and one of the reasons people have listed as not applying is that they are intimidated by the job itself. There's a lot to learn before you go on the road and maybe they are hesitant to try," Martinson said.

Competitive market

Another reason for the bus driver shortage is the job market is very competitive right now with a number of choices and potential employees may be wanting more than a part-time job, Martinson said.