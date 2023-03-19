Related to this story

Run benefits LOFS fire department

All proceeds will go to help provide much-needed Fire/EMS equipment and gear. The Tech Credit Union and Strack & Van Til’s grocery store a…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Former President Trump says he expects to be arrested Tuesday as DA eyes charges