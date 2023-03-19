Ryan Kondrat joined the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Force after he lost his engineering job in 2020.

The Lakes of the Four Seasons resident was financially strapped but wanted a way to give back to the community.

A sign seeking volunteers for the fire force caught his attention. He signed up three years ago.

"Every kid dreams of becoming a firefighter and when I saw the placard at the station with firefighters needed, I emailed the department,” Kondrat said.

To keep them schooled in firefighting techniques, Tuesdays are dedicated to training or meetings.

“We have a minimum requirement of two per month,” Assistant Chief Jason Morris said.

Kondrat, dressed in his turnout gear, was prepared for a recent two-hour training session at Crown Point Christian Village in Winfield.

He was one of about 20 volunteers who gathered for the training, which included learning how to conduct elevator rescues. The session was taught by Justin Luebcke, who works as an engineer for St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and is a firefighter with the Hebron department.

A second training class was taught by Rob Grady of the Gary Fire Department.

The Crown Point Christian Village session was the first of its kind this year. “Luckily, we were able to get into there,” Morris said.

The LOFS crew has 25 volunteers of varying work backgrounds and ages.

Anabelle Williford, 21, joined a few weeks ago after receiving initial training while attending Boone Grove High School. Edgar Lopez, 73, joined 17 years ago but worked 36 years as a volunteer firefighter in his native Guatemala.

The agency is always looking for recruits and could use at least five more, Fire Chief Kevin Heerema and Morris said.

The problem that volunteer fire departments face is that those who sign up work other jobs, so they aren’t always available during the day or late at night.

“We have 25 volunteers, but realistically cut that in half,” Morris said.

The struggle for adequate staffing isn't exclusive to LOFS. “It’s tough all across the board," said Jerry Liston, president of the Indiana Firefighters Association.

Liston represents 18,000 to 20,000 people across 800 volunteer fire departments in Indiana.

There was a surge in volunteers after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States, Liston said, but “that number keeps coming down.”

Many volunteer departments recruit at special festival or career days, he said. Some are partnering with local colleges and universities in hopes of recruiting students who could receive training to become career firefighters.

About 19 miles southwest of LOFS, the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department has survived the test of time.

It was formed in 1897, Chief Chris Gamblin said. In those early days, many of the volunteers had businesses downtown, so they'd close shop briefly to answer a fire call.

Gamblin suggested that the firefighter model should be modified to reflect changing times and have volunteers work specific shifts.

“Eventually every department should become a career department," he said.

Morris, who works a manufacturing job in Hammond, became a member of the LOFS Fire Force at the age of 14 in the cadet program. Twenty-two years later, at the age of 35, Morris has worked his way up the ladder to assistant fire chief.

He loves being a volunteer firefighter and giving back to the community.

The LOFS Volunteer Fire Force serves West Porter, Winfield Township and the town of Winfield. Given the growth in the area, the LOFS crew may need to convert into a combination of full-time and volunteer firefighters, similar to the fire departments in Crown Point and Merrillville, Heerema said.

“We’re exploring different avenues,” Morris said.

Some volunteers, like Joe Ferkull, serve because it is, he believes, in his DNA.

Ferkull, an electrician at the Ford Motor plant, has served as a volunteer for 20 years between the Merrillville and LOFS departments.

He believes his commitment to making a difference as a firefighter was fueled when he was a kid.

“I was only 6 years old when my dad, a Station 5 Gary firefighter, brought me to his station," he said. "I remember climbing in the truck and turning the lights on.”