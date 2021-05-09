 Skip to main content
LOFS fire force donates to local 100 Club
LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS — The Lakes of the Four Seasons (LOFS) Volunteer Fire Force recently donated thousands to a local nonprofit that supports law enforcement families in wake of tragedy. 

The fire force presented the 100 Club of Lake and Porter Counties with a $3,000 donation during its March 2 meeting.

The 100 Club, formed in 2018, is a nonprofit that provides assistance to families of first responders who die in the line of duty, said Josh Wyant, a retired member of the fire force. 

Wyant, a board member of the 100 Club, was presented with the check from LOFS Volunteer Fire Force Capt. Rob LoBianco. 

"While the organization hopes to never have the need to disperse funds, we will be ready to directly assist a family suffering from the direct loss of a loved one in the line of duty," Wyant said in an email.

"The 100 Club of Lake and Porter Counties is grateful for the donation from Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Force and their commitment to another nonprofit organization within the community."

For more information about the 100 Club of Lake and Porter Counties, email 100cluboflakeandporterco@gmail.com, or visit the group's Facebook page @100clublakeporter

