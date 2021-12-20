Lonely three-legged calf finds a friend — and a new lease on life — at Erin's Farm

HOBART — Sky, a Black Angus female calf born with three legs, found her forever home at Erin's Farm some five months ago.
But even when the now eight-month-old calf received a prosthetic device to help her get around, she wasn't happy and was in need of a cow friend, said Erin Yanz, founder of Erin's Farm, a nonprofit rescue farm, animal sanctuary and education center.
"She was lonely," Yanz said.
That's where a second calf, a Black Angus male named Champion, also born with three legs, comes into the picture.
Champion was brought to the farm most recently in hopes of fulfilling that friendship need, Yanz said.
So far things are going well with both calves coexisting well together including eating, playing and napping inside an enclosed shed.
"They are best friends already," Yanz said.
Sky, because of her handicap including a weakened shoulder, wasn't able to handle the rambunctious attention of calves her own age, especially the young male calves, even following the placement of her prosthetic.
So Yanz said they had to separate Sky from the other animals, even young goats who would also jump on her in play and unintentionally knock her down.
"She was so sad; I saw her at the gate crying," Yanz said.
Yanz reached out to fellow animal sanctuary owners and found a farm family in Wisconsin who was trying to find a place for a three-legged male calf named Champion they loved.
She told the fellow owner: "It just so happens I have a three-legged cow and she's lonely."
Now both calves have bonded and Sky isn't exhibiting the sadness like she did before Champion came to the farm.
"If it does work out the pros are that they will be buddies for life," Yanz said.
Champion, who came to the farm about a month ago, has already been measured for his own prosthetic device through Paws In Motion based in Valparaiso.
Sky, who has grown since her initial prosthetic device was placed, has been measured for a second one due to her growth, Paws In Motion owner Dagny Lauer said.
Yanz, seeing the urgency for Lauer to attach the prosthetic device on Sky because her health was failing, said thankfully Lauer was able to prepare it in three days.
"I honestly wasn't sure if she'd take to the first device. To all of our surprise she does well," Lauer said.
The new devices for both Champion and Sky, both in fabrication, will likely be ready for attachment sometime before the end of the year, Lauer said.
"I custom-make everything," Lauer said.
Laurer said her main line of work, as a certified orthotist and prosthetist for humans, began in 1997. She branched out five years ago to make devices for animals including goats, chickens and ducks.
Yanz founded Erin's Farm, at 5200 S. Liverpool Road, on 33 acres in 2017. She said her farm is unique in that it focuses not only on the basic needs of animals but also on their emotional needs.
“We’re different from most animal shelters because we take into account the animals’ emotional needs and respect them," Yanz said.
Yanz, who grew up on Chicago's South Side, said she always dreamed of owning her own farm and taking care of animals. She found the perfect location in Hobart.
She has a 20-year background in veterinary technology and parasitology, special education teaching, managing farm tours, horsemanship, fresh and marine aquatics, organic gardening, and the husbandry of many reptiles, arachnids, amphibians, birds and mammals. She also was a research assistant at Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo.
Though Erin’s Farm offers tours to schools and scout groups of 30 or less for a nominal fee, it relies heavily on donations and volunteers to sustain itself. Funds help pay for animal feed, veterinary care and animal care personnel, and are accepted via the Erin’s Farm website — erinsfarm.net — or Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Erinsfarm1/.
Volunteers, which Yanz said are very much in need, may sign up there, as well.
Gallery: Erin's Farm offers forever homes for animals with special needs
Sky and Champion, both three-legged calves, have become friends at Erin's Farm in Hobart.
Photos by John J. Watkins, The Times
Erin Yanz reattaches a prosthetic leg to her Black Angus calf, Sky.
Champion, left, and Sky are Black Angus calves that have both been born with a missing leg, Sky has been fitted with a prosthetic leg. Champ i…
Erin Yanz operates a farm for animals in need of special care.
Sky, left, and Champion are Black Angus calves that have both been born with a missing leg, Sky has been fitted with a prosthetic leg. Champ i…
Erin Yanz operates a farm for animals in need of special care.