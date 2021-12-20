Lonely three-legged calf finds a friend — and a new lease on life — at Erin's Farm

"She was so sad; I saw her at the gate crying," Yanz said.

Yanz reached out to fellow animal sanctuary owners and found a farm family in Wisconsin who was trying to find a place for a three-legged male calf named Champion they loved.

She told the fellow owner: "It just so happens I have a three-legged cow and she's lonely."

Now both calves have bonded and Sky isn't exhibiting the sadness like she did before Champion came to the farm.

"If it does work out the pros are that they will be buddies for life," Yanz said.

Champion, who came to the farm about a month ago, has already been measured for his own prosthetic device through Paws In Motion based in Valparaiso.

Sky, who has grown since her initial prosthetic device was placed, has been measured for a second one due to her growth, Paws In Motion owner Dagny Lauer said.

Yanz, seeing the urgency for Lauer to attach the prosthetic device on Sky because her health was failing, said thankfully Lauer was able to prepare it in three days.