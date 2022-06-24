Long Beach sewer extension killed

MICHIGAN CITY — The City Council has rejected a Sanitary District plan to extend city sewers to Long Beach despite an additional state sweetener.

The council voted 7-2 Tuesday night to reject the ordinance that would have seen residents of Lake Shore Drive in Long Beach pay $177.55 a month for the sewer extension.

The State Revolving Fund planned to forgive $2 million of the loan, estimated at up to $13 million, to pay for the cost of the sewer extension. Earlier this month, the council had been told that $1 million would be forgiven.

The $2 million offer came with the condition that all of the homes along the sewer’s route would have to be connected to the new sewer within five years.

The sewer extension was proposed as a way to address about a dozen failed septic systems on Lake Shore Drive.

“I don’t think it’s our issue unless the town of Long Beach wants to annex into Michigan City,” Councilman Sean Fitzpatrick, D-6th, said.

Councilman Bryant Dabney, D-1st, agreed, noting he has long advocated annexing property into the city as a condition of extending city utilities and other services.

Councilwoman Dalia Zygas agreed. “I think that annexation point is very valid. I think this project is way too big for your small town,” she told Long Beach residents at the Michigan City council meeting.

Dabney and Zygas cast the sole votes in favor of the sewer extension, saying it’s important to protect the city from failed septic systems that could spew pollution into Lake Michigan.

The city’s Sanitary District has already spent money on the proposal that won’t be repaid by Long Beach residents now that the proposal was defeated, Dabney said.

Almost all the Lake Shore Drive residents who spoke at Tuesday’s City Council meeting balked about the cost of the project.

“The only people supporting this project are the few, 10-12 people, affected by the pump-and-haul and the Town Council,” Claudia Marciniak said.

Town Council President Robert LeMay told the City Council the sewer project was identified as a high priority in the town’s comprehensive plan adopted six years ago.

LeMay said the town argued unsuccessfully downstate against a state ruling that Presby septic systems would be allowed 50 feet from the lake.

Sanitary District attorney James Meyer said the state won’t consider another request to finance the sewer extension until at least 2024. All the 2023 money is spoken for with other projects throughout the state.

The $2 million loan forgiveness and 2% interest rate were predicated on the loan being closed by July 31, Meyer said.

