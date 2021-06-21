Long-forgotten suffragette honored

Webster’s sister, Bonnie Schaaf, did undergraduate studies in women’s history. She became lead researcher on the project to honor Anderson.

“All of a sudden there comes this announcement from Indiana Humanities asking for ‘unknown but yet significant’ women in the suffragette movement,” Moldenhauer said, so she got on the phone with Schaaf to discuss it. They joined forces to pursue the grant.

Michigan City Mainstreet Association agreed to be the local sponsor for the project. Since then, Unity Foundation, the Michigan City Public Art Committee and others have offered their support. Tonn & Blank is installing the sculpture for free. Additional donations are still being sought by the Celebrating Naomi Anderson Project Team.

Anderson’s activism

Anderson, born the daughter of free blacks on March 1, 1843. Her poetry was so good that she was invited to attend the segregated school for whites.

Naomi Bowman, as she was known at birth, married William Talbert in 1863. Her husband died in Chicago in 1877.

Naomi Talbert delivered a controversial speech in Chicago in 1869 that put her in the national spotlight. It was just after the 15th Amendment, given African American men the right to vote, had been passed.