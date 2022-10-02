'Long, treacherous travel': Breast cancer survivors share their stories

Nicole Hipp discovered what seemed like an abnormality while she was breastfeeding her baby son.

She quickly made an appointment with her doctor and was diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer.

Hipp underwent surgery, chemo and radiation therapy to battle the disease.

She's a fighter.

During treatment, she lost her family home in Burns Harbor to fire. Twice.

Her prematurely born son was rushed to a Chicago hospital and placed on life support because of a respiratory virus.

"It was a long, treacherous travel we had to go through," she said.

Hipp, 39, a mother of five and a 12-year cancer survivor, was one of 12 area women honored as the 2023 calendar honorees at the 21st annual Pink Ribbon Society Survivors' Celebration luncheon last week.

A friend, who nominated Hipp to be a calendar nominee, describes her as “a strong, positive, intelligent and beautiful woman. Having cancer left behind scars, but it did not define or defeat her."

It is for cancer survivors like Hipp that Ann M. Peters, president and founder of the Pink Ribbon Society, holds the annual luncheon.

Saluting survivors

"Twelve amazing role models were recognized in the 21st Breast Cancer Awareness Calendar, ranging in survivorship from three to 18 years. Survivors included professionals and homemakers who share the experience from diagnosis to surgery to treatment," Peters said.

The Pink Ribbon Society, founded in 2001 by Peters, is dedicated to supporting the men and women in Lake, Porter, Jasper and Newton counties whose lives have been touched by breast cancer.

Peters, who herself was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1977, said the mission of her organization is to reduce the number of breast cancer diagnoses by spreading the word about prevention and pushing for regular checkups and mammograms.

"We pray that someday soon there will be a cure for breast cancer," Peters said.

Peters said that when she was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer, she was only 33 years old with three young children.

There was no history of breast cancer in her family, so statistically, her odds of getting breast cancer were low.

"If I didn't go to a doctor when I did, and had he not insisted I had a problem, I wouldn't be here today," she said.

The one-year chemotherapy treatments Peters underwent and the surgery were all well worth it, she said.

"Best of all, I'm a grandmother of four beautiful grandchildren, and I turned 79 this year and celebrated my 54th wedding anniversary," she said.

"I don't know why I'm here. I share these facts because this is what happens if you pay attention. Early detection saves lives."

Crystal Bixenman, of Hobart, who was named Ms. January on the calendar, was diagnosed with breast cancer three years ago after she found a puckering under her armpit.

Bixenman, who had been traveling in Texas, went to her doctor immediately upon returning home to Northwest Indiana.

"She (Dr. Mary Nicholson) knew right away and immediately put me at ease," Bixenman said.

Still, Bixenman had fears throughout the process, so she used social media app Snapchat to make funny photos of herself.

"I was afraid, so I would make silly pictures to make myself laugh," Bixenman said.

She also wrote a book, filled with hope and humor, about her breast cancer journey. It's called "Breast Cancer is a Bad Mammajamma but No Match for the Princess Warrior Within You."

Lisa Kavanaugh, who was named Ms. March, said she discovered a lump while shaving under her arms.

Kavanaugh, a former cardiac nurse caring for hospital patients, is a three-year survivor.

When going through her own cancer battle, Kavanaugh's fiance was diagnosed with cancer and facing his own issues.

"My fiance was fighting cancer and passed away," she said.

Kavanaugh, 52, of Munster, stresses positivity when facing cancer.

"Being positive will fight the disease," Kavanaugh said.

Since its inception, the Pink Ribbon Society has made it a priority to give back to the local community through various support programs. Pink Ribbon Society has returned over $750,000 to both individuals and other organizations who share passion and commitment to support men and women in our communities, Peters said.

Some of the Pink Ribbon Society programs include:

NorthShore Health Systems — United Health Services Breast Health Programs

Its Breast Health Program helps to underwrite the cost of mammograms and ultrasounds as well as routine screenings for those who are unemployed, uninsured, underinsured or simply don't have the means for which to pay for these life-saving tests.

This year alone, Pink Ribbon Society has granted over $31,000 to help fund their breast programs.

Pink Ribbon Wig Reimbursement Program

In 2007, Pink Ribbon Society established a wig reimbursement program to help underwrite the cost of wigs for those who lose their hair during treatment. To date, Pink Ribbon Society has underwritten over $111,000 or 750 wigs.

Pink Compression Program

This is one of the newest programs, and under it, Pink Ribbon Society will reimburse patients up to $75,000 for compression sleeves for those experiencing lymphedema after undergoing a mastectomy.

Pink Pockets Program

Pink Ribbon Society offers the pink pockets program to several of the local hospitals.

When patients are sent home from the hospital following a mastectomy, they are sent home with drains to catch the fluid from the surgical site.

Indiana Women in Need (IWIN)

This organization helps provide pre-paid services to patients going through cancer treatments. These services include childcare, housekeeping, lawn service, massage therapy, transportation costs, and much more.

For more information about the Pink Ribbon Society, go to pinkribbonsociety.org.