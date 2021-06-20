Longtime Chesterton attorney dies following crash on Indiana Toll Road near South Bend

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY — A longtime Region attorney died following a crash on the Indiana Toll Road near South Bend Saturday morning.

Terry Hiestand, 75, of, Chesterton, died after the red 1996 Mazda he was driving collided with a silver 2016 Hyundai, police said.

Indiana State Police responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of the Indiana Toll Road, about 2 miles west of the Notre Dame exit.

A preliminary investigation into the fatal crash shows a Hyundai was traveling eastbound in the passing lane near mile marker 74.8 when the Mazda began to pass in the right lane.

The Hyundai and Mazda collided, causing both vehicles to travel through the center median and into the toll road's westbound lanes, which caused another collision with a maroon 2021 Freightliner truck that was traveling westbound, ISP said.

Police said the collision with the Freightliner pushed the Hyundai back into the center median, while the Mazda was pushed onto the right shoulder, where it caught fire.

Hiestand, a longtime attorney in Chesterton, was ejected from the Mazda and pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation into the crash suggests Hiestand was not wearing a seat belt, ISP said.