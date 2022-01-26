Longtime Commander restaurant owner Mr. Gus dies, remembered as go-getting family man

MUNSTER — A Greek immigrant who started one of the most popular diners in Northwest Indiana and fed generations of Region residents is being remembered as a hardworking family man with a go-getter attitude.

Munster resident Gust H. Sirounis, often known as Mr. Gus, recently died at the age of 87. A restaurateur for more the 60 years, he started The Commander Family Restaurant at Ridge Road and Calumet Avenue in Munster and was considered a pillar of Northwest Indiana's Greek community. The long-running family-style dinner is known for its expansive breakfast menu, dinner specials and beloved lemon rice soup.

"He was a family man, a silent leader," his son Danny Sirounis said. "He was a trailblazer coming from Greece. He was also a partner in a restaurant in Florida and had numerous real estate deals in Illinois and Florida. He did phenomenal things. One of the blessings of my life was him being my father. He did things for everybody. He came from that generation of leaders and trailblazers. He sent money back to Greece. He sent money back home to his mom and dad, to bring his brother over and marry his sisters off."

He long ran The Commander, which has been a Region institution for the last 41 years. The family-owned eatery now is run by the next generation.

"People have been telling us, 'he fed my whole family,' 'he fed my grandkids,' 'he used to sit there and have coffee on a cold winter night and just hang out,'" his daughter-in-law Lori Sirounis said. "People remember sitting with Mr. Gus over coffee and having great conversations. People are remembering how they used to wash dishes for Mr. Gus and how he did his darnedest to help past employees."

The Commander had a family atmosphere because he was a committed family man, she said.

"He loved his family," she said. "He was a good person, humble, loyal and respectful. He came from Greece with nothing and made a family," she said. "He was a well-respected man. He treated everyone the same whether a dishwasher or customer. He had a lot of respect for people."

Hailing from a Ntoumina-Kastri-Arkadias, a small village in mainland Greece, Gust Sirounis came over to America and started washing dishes in a restaurant in Michigan, working his way up through the business.

"He washed dishes, waited tables, cooked and chef-ed," Danny Sirounis said.

Gust Sirounis opened his first restaurant, Blackstone Grill, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in 1959.

"When you wanted to open a place, the bread man would hook you up," Danny Sirounis said. "It's one of those old Greek things. The bread man had a little bit of a monopoly and would help you start a restaurant if you agreed to buy from him. It was scratch my back and I'll scratch yours."

Gust relocated to Lansing in 1971, when he opened the Mr. Gus Restaurant at Ridge Road and Torrence Avenue in 1971. His wife, Mary, hailed from the area.

He ran Mr. Gus for a decade before his lease expired, causing him to move down the street across the Indiana border.

"It was a blessing in disguise," Danny Sirounis said.

Gust opened The Commander Family Restaurant in 1981, bringing over much of his clientele of loyal regulars from Illinois.

He was very well-known and active in the Region's Greek community. He was a past president of Pan Arcadians and an active member of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Hammond.

"He used to be one of the founding fathers," Danny Sirounis said.

As the restaurant took off, Gust helped fund the construction of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in his hometown in Greece.

"He was a remarkable man," Danny Sirounis said. "He leaves a tremendous legacy. In hindsight, he could have opened more restaurants, but he wanted to make sure he had good control over this one."

Gust was a natural entrepreneur, his son said.

"He enjoyed owning the restaurant. He enjoyed the people. He enjoyed being self-employed," Danny said. "He taught me not to wait for someone to give you a paycheck, make your own."

He pursued many business ventures, including various investments in real estate and the Blueberry Muffin restaurant in Melbourne, Florida, where family members eventually bought out his stake.

"It was a typical immigrant story," Danny Sirounis said. "He was never afraid to invest. He always said, 'We can do it.' He had guts. He built The Commander when interest rates were 18%. He always had guts and was never lazy. He was aggressive. He was confident. He was a go-getter."

Gust was a fixture at The Commander until his health started to falter seven or eight years ago. He would help cook lunch, go home for a nap in the mid-afternoon and return to work in the front of the house for dinner.

"He would come in at night and talk to people," he said. "He was there seven days a week. He built it with hard work, perseverance and grit."

The Commander became an institution because of his commitment to quality and good service, Danny Sirounis said.

"It was a no-frills menu with good food and good service at a good price," he said. "There are no gimmicks, just good quality. He always taught me to buy top-quality food because the worst advertising is people who don't have a good meal. You can't keep the public coming again and again and again by giving them cheap food. You'll lose business. I believe the repeated business came from giving the customers quality and not cheating them. Of course, he had to raise prices to keep up with inflation and put money into remodeling, but it was never anything crazy. He just kept it clean, and people came and ate."

The Commander has proven especially popular over the years for its lemon rice soup, made from an old family recipe that may date back 100 years to the old country.

"People came from five different states to get lemon rice soup while visiting their families this winter," Lori Sirounis said. "One ordered five or six quarts of lemon rice soup to take back to Tennessee. Another got a big order for an IU-Purdue tailgate. It's kind of neat to see people take our lemon rice soup to surrounding states and farther. People say The Commander's lemon rice soup is the best. It's Greek penicillin."

Many people have been coming to the restaurant to pay their respects. Gust served some of the same customers for 50 years.

"He never talked about himself. He believed if you're a good person, others will talk about you," Danny Sirounis said. "He believed if you worked hard you will reap the rewards and you have to be honest or it will come back to bite you. He's a legend. He was a loving, giving person. I was blessed to have him in my life."

