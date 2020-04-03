Longtime Dyer clerk-treasurer remembered for decades of service to community

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DYER — Following a long fight with leukemia, a woman who served Dyer for decades is remembered as a matriarch of the town, friends and co-workers said.

Pat Hawrot, of Dyer, died early Friday after her battle with leukemia, Dyer officials said.

“It is a terrible loss,” said Lily Schiltz, of the Dyer clerk-treasurer’s office. “We have truly lost an Earth angel who will be sorely missed by so many.”

Hawrot started at the Town of Dyer as an administrative assistant to the town council, and in 1992 she transferred to the clerk-treasurer’s office, Schiltz said. After working many years in the office, Hawrot was elected Dyer clerk-treasurer in 2008 and she served in that position until the end of December 2019.

“As clerk-treasurer for 12 years, she always did a great job and beyond that, she was always volunteering in the community,” Schiltz said. “She was very active and would do anything for anyone. That’s just the type of person she was.”

Schiltz, a longtime friend of Hawrot, watched her fight for her life after being diagnosed with leukemia in June 2017.