Longtime East Chicago city clerk has died

EAST CHICAGO — Mary Morris Leonard, a leader in East Chicago government and politics for more than a quarter century, has died.
Leonard served six terms as East Chicago city clerk beginning in 1992. Her tenure in office ended following an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic mayoral nomination in 2015.
The former nurse said during that final campaign she decided to run for the city's top job after being encouraged to do so by residents, along with members of the police and fire departments, whom she said have lost some of their vacation time and clothing allowance.
"The people wanted me to run because they know out of the years that I've been the city clerk I've been honest, I've been dependable and efficient," Leonard said. "Every year when the State Board of Accounts comes in to audit my books, everything is in order."
Records show Leonard garnered 40% of the vote in the mayoral race to come in second place in the four-candidate contest that was won by incumbent Mayor Anthony Copeland.
As news of her death filtered through social media Monday night, many longtime friends and colleagues posted tributes to Leonard and photos of themselves with her.
Marlon Mitchell, former president of the Ivy Tech Community College campus in Gary, described Leonard as a mentor, teacher and God-fearing community servant.
"You will be not be forgotten. Rest easy in His arms my friend," Mitchell said.
Others expressed condolences on Facebook to her family and the city for the loss of a sweet, loving, caring woman, and an East Chicago legend.
Region attorney and former Lake County Sheriff Roy Dominguez described Leonard as "a grand lady" and called her passing "the end of an era in East Chicago."
"When I was just a youngster getting started, she was just always very kind, very pleasant, very helpful, very informative," Dominguez said. "She was a wonderful lady who helped many people of all walks of life. She'll be dearly missed and I certainly appreciated her love and friendship."
Steve Segura, East Chicago multimedia director, recalled that Leonard was his sister's first boss in the clerk's office, and he said there was no one sweeter, more caring, or more community oriented.
"She was just a beautiful person," Segura said.
