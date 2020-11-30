Longtime East Chicago city clerk has died

EAST CHICAGO — Mary Morris Leonard, a leader in East Chicago government and politics for more than a quarter century, has died.

Leonard served six terms as East Chicago city clerk beginning in 1992. Her tenure in office ended following an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic mayoral nomination in 2015.

The former nurse said during that final campaign she decided to run for the city's top job after being encouraged to do so by residents, along with members of the police and fire departments, whom she said have lost some of their vacation time and clothing allowance.

"The people wanted me to run because they know out of the years that I've been the city clerk I've been honest, I've been dependable and efficient," Leonard said. "Every year when the State Board of Accounts comes in to audit my books, everything is in order."

Records show Leonard garnered 40% of the vote in the mayoral race to come in second place in the four-candidate contest that was won by incumbent Mayor Anthony Copeland.

As news of her death filtered through social media Monday night, many longtime friends and colleagues posted tributes to Leonard and photos of themselves with her.