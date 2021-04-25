Longtime food pantry director stepping down

HOBART — After a quarter-century of community service, Theresia Larimore wants those with newer ideas to take charge.

Following 25 years at the Hobart Food Pantry, 14 as its volunteer director, Larimore is retiring.

“For me, personally, it’s just time,” Larimore, 60, said succinctly. “It’s not a personal reason.”

It all started 25 years ago for Larimore as a member of the Tri Kappa sorority assisting the pantry. The late Mary McIntyre, who with her husband Bob started the pantry in 1982, asked Larimore to help in various ways.

“From there,” Larimore recalled, “Mary just added more things as she went along.”

McIntyre retired from the pantry in 2007, and by then Larimore was in charge.

What started as a small operation in a building on the old Mundell School property serving perhaps 35 families moved to the School City Service Center, where today the pantry serves 175 families each week, more at Christmas.

In 2020, the Hobart Food Pantry served 7,847 families and 25,448 persons.