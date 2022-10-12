Longtime Larson-Danielson Construction Co. owner retires after four decades

A long-time owner and company leader has retired from Larson-Danielson Construction after nearly four decades.

Fourth-generation owner Mark Danielson has retired from the LaPorte-based construction firm, a design-build general contractor in business since 1908.

“When [Dan Danielson] retired in 1992, we hired a facilitator, Steve McClure, to help us figure out how to manage the company. Steve interviewed many of the employees, including superintendents and foremen, to gather their thoughts about us taking over from our fathers,” said Tim Larson, the immediate past president of the company. “I remember waiting with anticipation to hear from Steve, and he came back to us and said there was a lot of apprehension among the employees that the ‘kids’ were taking over, and they were concerned for the future of Larson-Danielson.”

The company, however, prospered.

"That was kind of a letdown for us, but also a motivator, and we took it to heart not to let them down and to make sure the company prospered to continue to provide them a place to work. Not only did we, the ‘kids’ make it, but the company has grown 40-50 times the size it was back then and is in great shape with a bright future for everyone working here," Larson said.

Danielson is the son of former Larson-Danielson president Dan Danielson. He is a journey carpenter with a business degree from the University of Dayton who joined the family owned company in 1983.

Over the years, he worked on hundreds of construction projects across Northwest Indiana, with hundreds of employees.

From 1993 to 2022, he oversaw project supervision assignments, safety, labor assignments, equipment assignments, vehicle assignments, the supply warehouse and day-to-day operations in the field. He retired as the company's director of field operaations and director of safety.

“[Mark has] always shown great compassion and caring for the employees, not only for their safety but for their overall well-being. He has always treated the employees, not as a commodity to accomplish work, but with dignity and respect,” Larson said. “[Mark] understood that we are all part of a larger organization and were able to set aside his personal ambitions and always tried to do what was best for the company. Those qualities have helped L-D grow and prosper.”

The company is now transitioning to fifth generation leadership. Danielson is the first of the fourth-generation leaders to retire.

“Mark should be proud of the company, the workforce, and the culture that he helped shape during his career, and that we now trust others to continue for this great organization,” Larson said.

