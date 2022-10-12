 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Longtime Larson-Danielson Construction Co. owner retires after four decades

  • 0
Longtime Larson-Danielson Construction Company.owner retires after four decades

Mark Danielson

 Joseph S. Pete

A long-time owner and company leader has retired from Larson-Danielson Construction after nearly four decades.

Fourth-generation owner Mark Danielson has retired from the LaPorte-based construction firm, a design-build general contractor in business since 1908.

“When [Dan Danielson] retired in 1992, we hired a facilitator, Steve McClure, to help us figure out how to manage the company. Steve interviewed many of the employees, including superintendents and foremen, to gather their thoughts about us taking over from our fathers,” said Tim Larson, the immediate past president of the company. “I remember waiting with anticipation to hear from Steve, and he came back to us and said there was a lot of apprehension among the employees that the ‘kids’ were taking over, and they were concerned for the future of Larson-Danielson.”

The company, however, prospered. 

People are also reading…

"That was kind of a letdown for us, but also a motivator, and we took it to heart not to let them down and to make sure the company prospered to continue to provide them a place to work. Not only did we, the ‘kids’ make it, but the company has grown 40-50 times the size it was back then and is in great shape with a bright future for everyone working here," Larson said. 

Danielson is the son of former Larson-Danielson president Dan Danielson. He is a journey carpenter with a business degree from the University of Dayton who joined the family owned company in 1983.

Over the years, he worked on hundreds of construction projects across Northwest Indiana, with hundreds of employees.

From 1993 to 2022, he oversaw project supervision assignments, safety, labor assignments, equipment assignments, vehicle assignments, the supply warehouse and day-to-day operations in the field. He retired as the company's director of field operaations and director of safety.

“[Mark has] always shown great compassion and caring for the employees, not only for their safety but for their overall well-being. He has always treated the employees, not as a commodity to accomplish work, but with dignity and respect,” Larson said. “[Mark] understood that we are all part of a larger organization and were able to set aside his personal ambitions and always tried to do what was best for the company. Those qualities have helped L-D grow and prosper.”

The company is now transitioning to fifth generation leadership. Danielson is the first of the fourth-generation leaders to retire.

“Mark should be proud of the company, the workforce, and the culture that he helped shape during his career, and that we now trust others to continue for this great organization,” Larson said.

For more information, visit www.ldconstruction.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big gift will have big impact in Porter County

Big gift will have big impact in Porter County

Jewell died in July 2021, just two months shy of his 100th birthday. He left a staggering $12.5 million bequest to the Porter County Community Foundation, the largest  in that nonprofit’s history.

2 charged with causing man's overdose death

2 charged with causing man's overdose death

The defendants are accused of delivering the drugs that killed Gerardo P. Alcantar, 40, of Calumet Township, on Aug. 7. One of the men also is charged with stealing Alcantar's wallet.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA says DART spacecraft successfully alters asteroid’s path

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts