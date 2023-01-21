Longtime NWI planning commission member honored for service

The Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission presented its annual award for meritorious service Thursday to former Chairman Michael Griffin, who represented Highland on the commission when he was the town's clerk-treasurer.

The Norman Tufford Award, honoring “exceptional dedication and service to NIRPC” is named for the organization's first executive director.

Griffin, who was a state senator last year, was a longtime member of the commission and its chairman in 2017 and 2020.

“The selection committee roundly endorsed Michael as an exemplary recipient of this award,” said Ty Warner, NIRPC’s executive director. “Michael has consistently demonstrated his commitment to regionalism and to helping NIRPC achieve its full potential as a regional planning body, bringing all communities in Northwest Indiana together to accomplish more than they can do on their own.”

John Swanson, who served as executive director from 2004 to 2012 and was a member of the award selection committee, praised Griffin for his "extraordinary record of public service to the town of Highland, NIRPC and northwest Indiana. In all his endeavors, whether with governmental bodies, nonprofit or professional organizations, or community groups, he has demonstrated the willingness to take on additional responsibilities and challenges. All of them have benefited greatly from his dedication, insightful thinking and leadership skills.”

Tufford was NIRPC's executive director from 1966 to 1985. The award named for him is given to NIRPC commissioners and staff members who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and service to Northwest Indiana.