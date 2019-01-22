Former Times SHORE editor Pat Colander has died. She was 66.
Colander, who worked at The Times as an editor and writer from 1992 through 2000, and again from 2005 through 2016 as editor of SHORE magazine and other Times specialty publications, had been dealing with cancer and the effects of treatment, according to her son, Charles Ansell.
"The Times has lost a family member," Times Publisher Chris White said.
"The entire Region, but also the Northwest Indiana arts community, in particular, will remember Pat for her great presence in helping to tell so many important stories. The Times family will miss her."
Colander grew up on Chicago's South Side and graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School, class of 1970, the University of Illinois, where she earned a bachelor's in journalism, and Purdue University, where she earned a master's in technology. She was a longtime Gary resident.
Before coming to The Times in the early '90s, Colander worked at Copley Newspapers and the Chicago Reader and the Chicago Tribune as a writer and editor.
"My mom was an overflow of right-brain activity, bursting with creativity and ideas," Ansell said.
"Her ambition made for many achievements in publishing in the NW Indiana area, and, later, to years of mentorship for aspiring journalists and media professionals. She was always moving on all cylinders at once, being a parent, grandparent, daughter, sister, friend, colleague and author. Although her passing was somewhat sudden, she's left an imprint here that will far outlast her life."
John Cain, executive director of South Shore Arts and Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, knew Colander for many years through her work both as SHORE editor and a longtime board member of the arts group.
He said she had co-chaired the annual Beaux Arts Ball fundraiser several times, and was the "inventor" of the wildly popular mystery gourmet dinners the arts group would auction off at the ball.
"The winners would be whisked off by limousine to some mystery location that even we didn't know about, and (NWI chefs) Gary Sanders and Nicole Bissonnette would prepare this multi-multi-multi-course dinner that they would prepare usually in private homes that were really unusual with great architecture and great artwork.
"But one time, it was in a former bowling alley in Union Pier, Michigan. Gary and Nicole had to make do with a makeshift kitchen with smoked lamb outside on a grill in the dead of winter," Cain said, laughing.
"And the floor inside was a bit off — there weren't floorboards all the way around, so there we were, washing dishes afterward, and we kept falling off the rafters we were standing on."
Cain said he had exchanged a couple of texts with Colander over the Christmas holiday, and she didn't say anything about not being well.
"I was always impressed by the experiences she had as a journalist and the people she knew in the '70s in Chicago. It was always so fun to hear about that," Cain said.
"Her observations were from some strange off-center perspective that shed a whole new light on whatever you were talking about, and she could relate that view somehow to other people she had known. That made her so interesting — she was like somebody's eccentric aunt."
Cain said she inspired him in other ways, too, inviting him to write for The Times' SHORE magazine.
Eloise Marie Valadez, Times Food and Arts & Entertainment writer, columnist and editor who worked closely with Colander, said, "I worked with Pat while she was the features editor at The Times.
"I always thought she was one of the most upbeat people I knew, and I enjoyed her sense of humor. She was always so nice to talk to. Her stories of working in journalism through the decades were fascinating, unique and often humorous."
Trish Hernandez, director of marketing and development for South Shore Arts and Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, said she will remember Colander as "good people — fun, smart and kind. I thought of her as a creative force and certainly a lifelong learner."
Hernandez said she met Colander in the mid-'90s when she interviewed for a sales job at The Times in its Lansing office at the time. The job didn't work out, but Hernandez said, "I always thought it would be fun to work with her.
"Fast-forward about 10 years, and we met again when I came to work at South Shore Arts, and she was on our board. We had a lot of good times working together and raising money and awareness for the arts. I admired her a lot."
In addition to being an editor and writer at The Times for many years, Colander also taught part-time for several years at Purdue Northwest, served on several boards in Northwest Indiana including South Shore Arts, Lighthouse Academy, and the Lake County Convention and Visitors Bureau, and wrote three books and contributed to one.
Her last book, published in 2015, was an anthology of true stories about notable Chicagoans called "Hugh Hefner's First Funeral and Other True Tales of Love and Death in Chicago," for which she won a Chicago Writers' Association Book of the Year Award in 2016.
The title vignette recounted the shocking death of Bobbie Arnstein, Hefner's executive secretary, who, Colander wrote, was hailed as "the woman behind the man" who created the men’s magazine empire.
Her favorite writers were Gabriel Garcia Marquez, James McBride, Hilary Mantel, Alina Bronsky and Roger Ebert, according to Amazon books.
Colander is survived by her husband of 21 years, Jeff Kumorek, her son Charles Ansell (and his wife, Annalise, and their young sons, Teddy and Henry), daughter Ida Ansell and Ida's wife, Jenn Wasson, her mother, Mary Ryan, and several siblings.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 25 at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 6060 Miller Ave., Gary. A second celebration of life will be held April 27, with the time and place to be determined, Charles Ansell, said.
EDITORS' NOTE: I worked with Pat Colander and enjoyed her company and kind friendship over the years. She had a rich sense of adventure, and was known for her love of the arts, a good story, and her general air of whimsy. She was a rare bird and a wonderful person. — Crista Zivanovic.