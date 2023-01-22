Longtime WXRT radio personality and 'best friend' Lin Brehmer dies of cancer

The longtime WXRT radio personality Lin Brehmer, a staple on the Chicago airwaves, has died at the age of 68 of prostate cancer.

He was one of the most beloved voices on Chicago radio for decades. He was a fixture on the alternative rock station that used the slogans "Chicago's Finest Rock" and "Chicago's Home for Music Lovers."

"It is with a heavy heart that we must inform you that we all lost our best friend. Lin Brehmer fought cancer as long as he could. He passed early this morning, peacefully, with his wife and son by his side," co-host Terri Hemmert said in a statement Sunday. "Tomorrow at 10 a.m., his XRT family will celebrate the incredible life of our best friend in the whole world. We'll hold each other up through this heartbreaking time. Lin would want that. Take nothing for granted."

Brehmer was a disc jockey at 93-XRT for decades. He hosted the morning show from 1991 until 2020, when he began hosting the midday show. He took a leave of absence last year for chemotherapy treatments.

The Colgate University graduate also worked at radio stations in New York and Minnesota. He started at WXRT as music director in 1984 and was named Music Director of the Year three times by the Friday Morning Quarterback trade publication and Music Director of the Decade by Hard Report, another magazine covering the radio industry.

As a disc jockey, he got the nickname "The Reverend of Rock ’n' Roll" and often called himself "your best friend in the whole world" while on the air. He replaced Hemmert as WXRT's morning DJ and became a staple of many morning commutes and workdays in Northwest Indiana and the Chicago area.

He also was known for quoting poetry and his opening day broadcasts for the Chicago Cubs home openers, about which he would wax rhapsodic.

He was known for his Lin's Bins audio essays on a number of subjects, often in response to listeners' letters. Chicago media columnist Robert Feder described him as "a rock ’n' roller who writes with the soul of a poet" and as "the likeable and literate morning personality."

