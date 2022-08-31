 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lottery ticket worth more than $300,000 sold in Munster

Hoosier Lottery logo
Provided

The winning ticket in Friday night's Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 drawing was purchased at Munster Liquors, the state lottery revealed Wednesday.

The ticket was the only one to match all five numbers in an estimated $314,500 jackpot drawing. The winning numbers are 10-16-21-23-45.

It's the first winning ticket since Aug. 2, when a winning ticket worth $653,732 was purchased in Seymour.

Munster Liquors is located at 8241-D Hohman Ave. in Munster. Hoosier Lottery recommends the ticket holder ensure the ticket is in a secure place and consider meeting with a financial adviser. He or she should contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

CA$H 5 jackpot odds are 1 in 1,221,759; overall odds are 1 in 11.

