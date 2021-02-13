‘Love-stronauts’ go lunar for Valentine's Day at Challenger Learning Center

HAMMOND — Just as the Honeymooners Ralph Kramden threatened to send his wife Alice to the moon, Challenger Learning Center offered couples Saturday the chance to fly their sweeties into space.

The annual Valentine’s Day program allowed couples to work as an outer space team to repair an important but nonexistent NASA spaceship. Afterward, couples were treated to a musical laser light show and were entered in a raffle for a romantic wine tasting package.

“We’ve done simulated space missions with students and going into space is cool, so we thought, why not do it with adults?” said Lara Bates, executive director of the space center on the Purdue University Northwest campus.

Seven couples registered for each of the two afternoon missions. Their mission was to retrieve Ladee, a stranded space capsule, with Larry the astronaut. Apparently, Larry was ignoring Ladee, and the space capsule missed its human.

To accomplish this reuniting, couples worked in teams on specific assignments, including communications, life support, remote, medical, navigation and probe. Following a briefing from lead flight director Valerie Hunter, the “love-stronauts” had 30 minutes in the bridge to reunite the capsule and astronaut.