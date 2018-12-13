Back in May, Joe Willis was beaming.
He had just received his diploma, surrounded by family and his college dean.
He was at the hospital.
He had struggled with heart problems the prior few years, had gotten a heart transplant in 2016.
Throughout that trying time — throughout his life — he was always beaming, his loved ones say.
Willis, of Munster, died Dec. 5 at age 27.
At the time, he was doing what he loved: athletic training. Willis collapsed after tending to a basketball player at a Hammond charter school, where he had started working just days earlier. He was pronounced dead not long after.
"He really had a joy for life and living it to his full potential," said his mother, Beverly Willis. "Joe was a very positive person and uplifting son. He was like an old soul. He may not have been a father, but he was a mentor."
A life of training
Joe Willis was born in Georgia before moving with his family to Gary. They later relocated to Munster, where he graduated from Munster High School in 2010.
Willis, who had five brothers, was a student athletic trainer during high school. He got a degree in it at Indiana University Bloomington. He was hired out of college at Community Care Network; he worked at the Concussion Clinic in Munster and trained at local high schools. He was also a trainer for USA Diving.
"Joe was truly the most positive person I've ever dealt with," said one of his bosses, John Doherty, vice president of therapy services, sports medicine and occupational health at Community Hospital in Munster. "He was an excellent trainer who truly put the kids ahead of himself, and was always looking out for the best interests of the health of his student athletes."
About six years ago, Willis started having respiratory issues, and was subsequently diagnosed with heart disease. He had to have a pacemaker-defibrillator implanted.
His heart later failed because of a bacterial infection and he had open heart surgery, then the heart transplant at University of Chicago.
He was back there in May, as "Pomp and Circumstance" played and his dean, Cynthia Roberts of the Indiana University Northwest business school, put a pink-and-black hood around his neck and gave him his degree, a Master of Business Administration.
"You're a graduate!" she declared.
"I didn't think I was going to make it to graduation," said Willis, encircled by video cameras and news reporters from the Chicago TV stations. "But my graduation made it to me."
His family members say the degree presentation meant the world to him. It also showed his characteristic hard work and dedication, even in the face of illness.
"He did not procrastinate. He set out to do something — to finish school, to graduate, to get his master's — and he did just that," said his pastor, the Rev. Lawrence Robertson of Christ Baptist Church in Gary. "He showed that we need to get busy learning what it is the Lord wants us to do and setting out to do it. Don't put off until tomorrow what you can do today. That's how he lived — he lived with a purpose."
He had just begun his tenure as an athletic trainer at Hammond Academy of Science and Technology on Dec. 3. Two days later, the varsity basketball team was practicing when one of the players cut his arm. Willis ran over to help.
A little while later, he complained he wasn't feeling well and asked for a chair. He sat down and fell. First responders tried CPR, but they couldn't get a pulse. He was pronounced dead at Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond.
"I know he's in a better place. He's with the Lord, our savior," said Beverly Willis. "Just for me, it's not the sadness that most people feel. Because it's the joy of the Lord that renews my strength. I know I will see him again. His body's just a shell. He's in heaven with the Lord. I'm at peace with it."
Beverly Willis quoted her son's favorite Bible verse, Isaiah 40:31: "But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint."
A mentor and 'protector'
Eric Speer, the athletic director and boys basketball coach at Hammond Academy of Science and Technology, said that after he interviewed Willis for the job he told a colleague he didn't need to speak to any other candidates.
"There was something about him — you could tell he was passionate," Speer said. "I think Joe did what he wanted to do with his life, which was train young athletes, to build relationships with young children. Not talking about it, but doing it."
"Words cannot express what type of person he was," said his girlfriend, Celestine Perez, a 27-year-old radiation therapist from Merrillville. "He's just one of a kind. He's very positive, no matter what situation you're going through. He would always make everything seem OK.
"Even when he was in the hospital, he'd say, 'Everything's going to be fine. Don't worry about me.'"
His aunt, Annette Walker, called him a "protector." He'd even interrogate his nieces' love interests to make sure they were good guys, she said.
"His personality was caring," said Walker, of Gary. "He always said things to encourage you, especially if you missed the mark in something; he would always encourage you to try again. He was a helper and a giver. That's why he wanted to be that athletic trainer: He wanted to help those who were hurting."
At the time of his death, Willis was writing a book about the experience of having a heart transplant. He hoped to one day work as part of a transplant team at a hospital.
Walker gave one more lesson she took from her nephew's life: "Leave a legacy your family, friends and loved ones will be proud of."