Low-income veteran housing project breaks ground

Since 1994, Vazquez Rowland said, A Safe Haven’s mission has been to set new standards of care to prevent, address and end homelessness.

The Rauner Apartments are the first Haven project in Indiana. Brian Rowland said a federal study showed a large number of Hoosier veterans and a high percentage of those veterans at risk. According to the VA, Indiana is home to 409,000 veterans.

With the coronavirus, Neli Vazquez Rowland continued, more veterans face the threat of job loss and homelessness. According to Allen Connelly, state department commander for the American Legion, 45% of homeless veterans have mental disabilities and 50% of them have substance abuse issues.

These apartments, Vazquez Rowland said, help not only veterans but their families as well. To the families of veterans, she added, “We will do everything we can to honor your heroes.”

The apartments are located at 7930 Iowa St. in the Ross Township section of the city, just north of Best Buy. The project will feature furnished apartments, flexible meeting space, community room, and exercise room. A Safe Haven and the VA will provide on-site veteran peer support services.