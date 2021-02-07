 Skip to main content
Low temps, some snow expected in NWI this week
Low temps, some snow expected in NWI this week

Cold weather to continue in the Region over the weekend

A man carrying a snow shovel walks along Eighth Avenue in Gary on the monring of Jan. 31 after the first major snowstorm of the season.

 John Luke, file, The Times

Winter garb and snow shovels should be on standby ready this week. 

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) told The Times Sunday that temperatures are expected to reach the low 20s, and dip below zero in the coming week. 

Casey Sullivan, a meteorologist with the Romeoville, Illinois, NWS office, said temperatures are expected to remain steady Sunday between 0 and 1 degrees in Lake and Porter counties. 

Sullivan said there's a chance of light snow overnight, but predicted it would likely amount to a dusting. 

Lake and Porter counties can expect to get 1 to 2 inches of snow Monday afternoon into the evening, with some snow also expected Wednesday, with the potential of lake effect snow, Sullivan said. 

The high heading into the week in Lake and Porter counties is expected to be 22 degrees, while the low is set to be 4 below zero, NWS predicted. 

"We forecast out seven days and this cold pattern looks like it's going to stay locked in through that seven-day period, and again, maybe a reinforcing shot of colder air here at the end of this upcoming week," Sullivan said. 

LaPorte County also can expect to see snowfall and low temperatures this week, said Megan Dodson, meteorologist with the Northern Indiana NWS office.  

About 2 inches, maybe 3 inches in northern LaPorte County, is expected Monday into Monday evening, Dodson said. 

Temperatures are expected to be around 0 on Sunday, but winds could make it feel like 10 below zero, Dodson noted. 

There is a 30-50% chance LaPorte County will see additional snow, about an inch, on Wednesday, as well as a chance of snow Thursday night into Friday with the potential for lake-effect snow, Dodson said. 

Around LaPorte County, the normal highs for February are in the low 30s to the 40s, Dodson said. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda

