Low temps, some snow expected in NWI this week

Winter garb and snow shovels should be on standby ready this week.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) told The Times Sunday that temperatures are expected to reach the low 20s, and dip below zero in the coming week.

Casey Sullivan, a meteorologist with the Romeoville, Illinois, NWS office, said temperatures are expected to remain steady Sunday between 0 and 1 degrees in Lake and Porter counties.

Sullivan said there's a chance of light snow overnight, but predicted it would likely amount to a dusting.

Lake and Porter counties can expect to get 1 to 2 inches of snow Monday afternoon into the evening, with some snow also expected Wednesday, with the potential of lake effect snow, Sullivan said.

The high heading into the week in Lake and Porter counties is expected to be 22 degrees, while the low is set to be 4 below zero, NWS predicted.

"We forecast out seven days and this cold pattern looks like it's going to stay locked in through that seven-day period, and again, maybe a reinforcing shot of colder air here at the end of this upcoming week," Sullivan said.