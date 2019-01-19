LOWELL —The Lowell Town Council made its start-of-the-year business electing officers and making committee appointments.
Councilman Chris Salatas, R-4th, was re-elected council president, and Councilman Will Farrellbegg, D-3rd, was elected vice president.
Councilman Matt Felder, R-2nd, sat in on his first council meeting, while LeAnn Angerman, who vacated the 2nd Ward seat, was appointed by Salatas to the Lowell Plan Commission position that had been held by Felder. Angerman is presiding Republican on the Lake County Board of Elections as assistant director and was prohibited from running for office. She told the council last month she wanted to continue to serve town government in some capacity.
Positions on the Lowell Economic Development Commission, Shared Ethics, Lowell Traffic Commission and Lowell Historic Review Board will remain the same while the town advertises again for applicants to fill openings.
Salatas appointed Manny Fausto to another term on the Lowell Board of Zoning Appeals, and Todd Angerman and Ray Borchert were appointed to the Lowell Police Commission by the council.
The council appointed Stephen Gynn and James Stout to the Lowell Park Advisory Board.
The council continued its firefighting agreement with Lowell Volunteer Fire Department for 2019 and appointed Fire Chief Clint Gorball as the town's emergency management director.
David Westland was reappointed legal counsel, and Cender & Co. will continue to provide financial services.
Following a brief presentation by Craig Hendricks of SEH engineering, the council agreed to award the contract for rehabilitation of the first of two clarifiers at the water plant to Bowen Engineering for $783,550. The SEH estimate had been $854,550.
Farrellbegg said work needed to be done as quickly as possible.
Hendricks said the second clarifier rehabilitation will be done in October.
The clarifiers are part of the Lowell Water Improvement Project aimed at greatly increasing how many gallons of water can be made available daily.
Earlier, Salatas said once the clarifiers are completed the plant is expected to deliver 1.25 million to 2 million gallons daily. With the new, 1-million gallon capacity water tower at Freedom Park online, that means, he said, the town will have about 3 million gallons daily to position itself for development.