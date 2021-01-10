Lowell High School graduate chosen as first Space Force recruit from Northern Indiana

Hubbard said he began to consider a military career as a sophomore and joined the ROTC while at Lowell High School. However, he said his interest in space stretches back to his childhood roots since he originally wanted to be an astronaut. Hubbard thinks it is not likely he will leave Earth during his service, but his work will expand his horizons in space technology.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I look forward to learning the systems we currently have in space and see where the technology goes, as far as advancements,” Hubbard said.

Wienke, who recruits for Lake County and parts of Jasper and Newton counties, said in the past year, he has seen an influx in residents joining the military for job security in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Wienke himself joined the Air Force in 2008 following the recession.

“I’m very excited to have helped Collin to get to this point and make this a reality for him,” Wienke said.

Wienke started working with Hubbard in June to place him in the U.S. Air Force when he saw his potential for the military’s newest branch.