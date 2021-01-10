Lowell High School graduate chosen as first Space Force recruit from Northern Indiana

LOWELL — For Collin Hubbard, going to space has been a dream since childhood. The Lowell 18-year-old soon will have his eyes in the sky as a member of the U.S. Space Force.
The 2020 graduate of Lowell High School has been selected to be the first person from Northern Indiana to enter directly into the U.S. Space Force, said Technical Sgt. Eric Wienke, local enlisted recruiter for the U.S. Air Force and Space Force.
“Originally my first dream was to go to space as an astronaut, but that kind of faded away as I came to reality,” Hubbard said. “But now it looks like that’s where I am ending up.”
Hubbard officially joined the ranks of the Space Force on Dec. 15, and he will start basic training Feb. 9 in San Antonio, Texas. Afterward, he will progress into technical training at the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California to become a Space Systems Operations apprentice.
Hubbard’s role will include detecting and maintaining orbital parameters on satellite vehicles using optical and radar systems. Other responsibilities of the position will be to protect U.S. and other allied satellite communications, as well as possibly disrupting adversary satellite operations using offensive space system control systems.
In addition, Hubbard also could be asked to track missile launches using a variety of ground and space-based sensors, Wienke said.
Hubbard said he began to consider a military career as a sophomore and joined the ROTC while at Lowell High School. However, he said his interest in space stretches back to his childhood roots since he originally wanted to be an astronaut. Hubbard thinks it is not likely he will leave Earth during his service, but his work will expand his horizons in space technology.
“I look forward to learning the systems we currently have in space and see where the technology goes, as far as advancements,” Hubbard said.
Wienke, who recruits for Lake County and parts of Jasper and Newton counties, said in the past year, he has seen an influx in residents joining the military for job security in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Wienke himself joined the Air Force in 2008 following the recession.
“I’m very excited to have helped Collin to get to this point and make this a reality for him,” Wienke said.
Wienke started working with Hubbard in June to place him in the U.S. Air Force when he saw his potential for the military’s newest branch.
“I saw his scores and as he told me more about his interests, I said, ‘You’re Space Force material,’” Wienke said. “He talked about having interests in working with new technological advancements. As Space Force develops, we are talking about folding intelligence and computer jobs into it.”
Wienke said the Space Force recently hit the one-year mark, and Hubbard will be one of roughly 500 entering the USSF this fiscal year.
“It is really exciting,” Hubbard said. “Whether I stay in the field or move to something else, it feels cool to be able to say I was part of the first generation of the Space Force. ... I believe the term for members of the Space Force is guardians, so it is awesome to be a first-gen guardian.”