LOWELL — Holiday magic descends on Lowell Saturday with a candy cane hunt, the Parade of Lights, Clark the Park Elf and Santa's arrival.
"Our theme for the parade is 'Elf on a Shelf,' and we've had more than 2,000 hits on Facebook since Clark first appeared Nov. 16," said Mindi Arnold Buchler, Lowell Parks Director. "We're excited. He's appeared in a Centier Bank drive-thru dispenser and in the cookie cabinet at Charlene's Gold Star Cafe, and he'll be appearing daily until the parade," she said. Everyone can then have great fun trying to spot him in the parade."
Festivities begin at 2 p.m. Saturday when children 12 and younger swarm over the grounds of Liberty Park for the annual Candy Cane Hunt and in search of the special candy canes which deliver a sweet prize. Arnold-Buchler said the park, which sits between Washington and Main streets, also has a designated "all abilities" hunting area.
The Parade of Lights steps off from the grounds of the Lowell Public Library at 6 p.m. and heads west to American Legion Post No. 101, where the new Christmas tree, a gift from the town, will be officially lit following the parade.
"The (Lowell High School) ROTC carrying the flag always leads the parade. We'll have the popular Mi Ranchito horses and the Shriners motor patrol," Arnold-Buchler said. The night will be electrified, she said, with 100 Lowell Girl Scouts, No. 309, dressed as elves and lit up to march in the parade.
Immediately following the parade, Santa will light the new tree before adjourning to Olde Town Square Park on the downtown's east end to visit with children at the gazebo.
The Lowell Chamber of Commerce will host vendors, music, and activities between 1 and 9 p.m. Saturday at Olde Town Square Park, including Santa's visit with children.