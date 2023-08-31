Unions from across Northwest Indiana will again march through downtown Lowell for Indiana's longest continuously running Labor Day Parade.

Parade Chair Sue Peterson said it would likely be the largest Lowell Labor Day Parade in its 104-year history. The parade has 125 entries this year, including some of the Region's largest labor unions.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. Monday at Bel Aire Drive and travel along Commercial Avenue until it reaches the train tracks by the American Legion. Some people already have staked out their territory with lawn chairs.

The Lowell Labor Day Festival will run all weekend long, running from Saturday to Monday on the American Legion Grounds at 101 West Oakley Ave. in Lowell. The festivities will include music, magic shows, car shows, cornhole, a pancake breakfast, fireworks, a petting zoo and Dave Dinaso's Traveling World of Reptiles.

"This year's theme is, 'Tradition Unites Us,'" Peterson said. "We're trying to let people know about the tradition of the parade. What we strive for is to have a lot of unions take part."

About 18 to 20 unions will take part in the parade, including Pipefitters Local 597, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 697, Ironworkers Local 395, Plumbers Local 210, Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 4, Boilermakers Local 374 and United Steelworkers Local 1010 and 1011.

Military groups like Indiana Fallen Heroes will lead the parade. Other participants will include churches, local organizations and the South Shore Drill Team and the Jessie White Tumblers from Chicago.

A total of 17 more entries joined this year.

"We have 125 entries. It's going to be our longest parade," she said. "It's the biggest and longest-running Labor Day parade in Indiana."

Started by President Grover Cleveland in 1894 after the Pullman strikes were cracked down on with deadly force, Labor Day honors workers and their contributions to the country and economy.

The Lowell Lions Club and many local businesses sponsor Lowell's annual Labor Day Parade. The American Legion chapter in Lowell started it in 1919 as a homecoming for veterans of World War I. It was organized by many different groups over the years.

The town government took it over in 2003 and put Peterson in charge. She was then the town administrator and has since retired but continues to run the parade.

"I love doing it, especially the gratitude of the people," she said. "The committee of 20 volunteers that run it are the last entry in the parade. People are clapping and thanking us. It's an indescribable feeling."

About 10,000 people are expected to flood downtown Lowell for the parade, which follows a route of 2 miles.

"It's a traditional end of summer," she said. "People come from all over to see it and picnic. It's a tradition."

It's also a popular place for politicians.

"There's going to be a lot of politicians in the parade," she said. "Politicians running for anything in Indiana know to be in Lowell for the Labor Day Parade."

People love to see the spectacle, like the Mi Ranchito Mexican Restaurant bringing out horses, including dancing horses.

"It's just a good time for a family and a great way to end the summer," Peterson said. "It's a tradition, which is why we picked the theme 'Tradition Unites Us." People who were coming to the parade back when they were young are now coming with their kids and grandkids."