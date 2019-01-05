LOWELL — When LeAnn Angerman ran for the Lowell Town Council's 2nd Ward seat four years ago, she told voters she would focus on infrastructure needs, public safety and a council that would work together.
Four years later, Lowell's first female Town Council president, attended her last meeting.
Angerman accepted a position with the Lake County Board of Elections last June and was appointed as assistant director of the Lake County Election and Voter Registration Board. That meant she could no longer be on the Lowell Town Council ballot.
"I definitely would have run if it were allowable," she said, but added that Matt Felder, who was elected to the 2nd Ward seat, will do a fine job.
Angerman pointed with pride to the numerous infrastructure projects initiated, completed and on the drawing board for the town while she served on the council. They include water utility improvements that will deliver three times the capacity it had, improvements to the wastewater treatment plant, a sustainable stormwater utility and street paving projects completed with more to begin in 2019.
The Lowell Police Department has three more officers to more ably meet public safety needs.
Angerman had run on the need for a more cohesive Town Council that would be able to work together while not always agreeing to achieve progress for the town.
"I've enjoyed working with this council," Angerman said, and she credited the full council for achieving so much. "It's hard work," she said.