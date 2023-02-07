The Lubeznik Center for the Arts will have a gala featuring wine, food and art from a Danish painter Saturday.

The art center at 101 W. 2nd St. in Michigan City will host Ul-la La! An Exclusive Evening of Art, Wine & Food from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday.

"Join us for an evening out to view Danish artist Ulla Lundsgart's magnificent paintings with the opportunity to purchase her artwork," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. Ticket includes entry in a drawing for an Ulla Lundsgart painting. Enjoy wine and appetizers by Farina's Supper Club and fabulous door prizes while supporting Lubeznik Center for the Arts and their mission."

The artist from Denmark regards herself as "a modern Danish romantic Golden Age painter."

"The relationship between the abstract three-dimensional and the concrete three-dimensional is the pivotal point for my artistic work. The relationship between that which we see and the reality that lies behind," she said in an artist statement. "In my pictures, I describe how everything in nature is inspired and originates from – or is an expression of an underlying structure or connection. In the Golden Age one called it God or spirit."

Her "vibrant and uplifting" works are sold at Lines Mullins Group Interior store in the Uptown Arts District in Michigan City.

Nature is precise and three-dimensional. The detail describes the whole and vice versa. I am inspired by the Golden Age painters' humility in the descriptions of subjects' details and substance and attempt to live in accordance with their method.

For more information, visit lubeznikcenter.org.