Luxury apartment complex planned for former grocery store land

MERRILLVILLE — The Merrill Point Shopping Center has been predominantly vacant since 2017, but Weiss Entities has high expectations for an estimated $45 million to $50 million redevelopment project planned for the site.

“We’re pleased to have come up with a plan to turn it from what is a blighted project to what will be, without a doubt, the finest multifamily development in Lake County,” Don Weiss, president of Weiss Entities, said of the property near 93rd Avenue and Taft Street.

He explained plans to tear down the plaza, which had long been a grocery store location, to make way for a 320-unit apartment complex.

“These will be truly luxury apartments,” Weiss said.

He said 240 of the rental units will be in four-story buildings. Each of the state-of-the-art facilities will have parking on the first floor with elevators to the apartments. The size of the units will range from studio to two-bedroom apartments.

Weiss said the other 80 units will be in townhouse-style buildings. Those units will be available in two or three bedrooms, and each of them will have a two-car garage.

“These will be beautiful, attractive buildings with first-class materials,” Weiss said.