Luxury apartment project advances in Merrillville

Council President Rick Bella has said he’s excited about the project, which will rejuvenate the corner of 93rd Avenue and Taft Street.

“This is going to be a great project, and I’m looking forward to this being cleaned up and the economic development it’s going to create,” Bella said.

Don Weiss, president of Weiss Entities, has said the apartment development will feature many amenities for tenants.

Units in the complex will have stone counters and stainless steel appliances. The facility also will include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, pool, athletic club, enclosed dog park, volleyball court and a tennis court that can also function as a basketball court.

Bella said he’s thankful Weiss is pursuing the project in Merrillville.

“This complex could be built anywhere, but (Weiss) decided to keep it in Merrillville,” he said.

In another economic development matter, the council on Tuesday approved a zone change for a 26-acre parcel in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park along Broadway and between 93rd and 101st avenues.

Following the council’s action, the zoning designation changed from agricultural to an industrial special district.