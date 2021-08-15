Luxury apartment project advances in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — A 320-unit apartment complex remains on schedule after the town granted additional approvals for the estimated $45 million to $50 million development.
The Town Council and Redevelopment Commission on Tuesday took action to create a tax increment financing district and authorize a $10 million developer-backed bond issue for the project near 93rd Avenue and Taft Street.
Weiss Entities is pursuing the development that calls for 240 rental units in four-story buildings as well as another 80 units in townhouse-style buildings.
Attorney Richard Anderson said Weiss Entities, as the developer of the project, will buy the bonds.
“This is not a public obligation of the town of Merrillville,” Anderson said.
TIF revenue generated by the project will be used to refund the bond issue. The Redevelopment Commission also will receive up to $100,000 annually in TIF revenue from the allocation area.
Weiss Entities also is asking the Plan Commission to grant planned unit development approval for the apartment project.
The commission could advance that request Aug. 17 and finalize it next month. Once those approvals are in place, demolition of the Merrill Point Shopping Center can begin, Anderson said.
Council President Rick Bella has said he’s excited about the project, which will rejuvenate the corner of 93rd Avenue and Taft Street.
“This is going to be a great project, and I’m looking forward to this being cleaned up and the economic development it’s going to create,” Bella said.
Don Weiss, president of Weiss Entities, has said the apartment development will feature many amenities for tenants.
Units in the complex will have stone counters and stainless steel appliances. The facility also will include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse, pool, athletic club, enclosed dog park, volleyball court and a tennis court that can also function as a basketball court.
Bella said he’s thankful Weiss is pursuing the project in Merrillville.
“This complex could be built anywhere, but (Weiss) decided to keep it in Merrillville,” he said.
In another economic development matter, the council on Tuesday approved a zone change for a 26-acre parcel in the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park along Broadway and between 93rd and 101st avenues.
Following the council’s action, the zoning designation changed from agricultural to an industrial special district.
The Missner Group has control of that 26-acre parcel as well as a 45-acre parcel in that area.